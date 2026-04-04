Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, no securities-based compensation forms part of this engagement and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

About Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Certain information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the retention of VLP to provide market-making services, subject to regulatory approval; the anticipated term and fee structure of the market-making engagement; and the Company's continued pursuit of power development and energy park opportunities. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including: the receipt of regulatory approval for the market-making engagement; VLP's continued ability to provide market-making services through W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd.; the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE; and the Company's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: regulatory approval for the market-making engagement may not be obtained or may be delayed; VLP or W.D. Latimer may not perform as anticipated; the market-making engagement may be terminated early; the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the market-making services; and other risks that are customary to CSE-listed issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291198

Source: Nu E Corp.