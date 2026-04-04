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WKN: A41DXH | ISIN: US00510M2035 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZO0
NASDAQ
02.04.26 | 21:59
3,690 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2026 16:14 Uhr
657 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

New to The Street Announces Episode 741 Airing Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Featuring Canton Networks, Acme Markets, Virtuix Holdings, HPB, Jonas & Redman, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, and FreeCast

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands, today announced the broadcast of Episode 741, airing tonight as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST across the United States, with additional distribution across international markets.

This week's episode delivers a strong lineup of innovative companies and sector leaders across financial infrastructure, healthcare, advanced technology, and digital media-continuing New to The Street's role as a platform for emerging growth companies to reach a global investor audience.

Featured Companies in Episode 741

Canton Networks
A next-generation financial infrastructure platform focused on enabling secure, interoperable blockchain networks for institutional markets, advancing real-world asset tokenization.

Acme Markets
A well-established retail grocery operator serving key U.S. markets, with a focus on operational scale, customer engagement, and evolving consumer demand.

Virtuix Holdings
A leader in immersive virtual reality solutions, redefining entertainment and fitness through its Omni platform and expanding commercial adoption globally.

HPB (High Performance Battery)
A German-based advanced battery technology company developing next-generation solid-state battery systems to support global electrification and energy storage demand.

Jonas & Redman
A strategic investment and advisory group focused on identifying and scaling high-growth opportunities across emerging industries.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)
A late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics targeting Gram-positive bacterial infections, including drug-resistant pathogens.

FreeCast Inc.
A digital streaming platform offering aggregated content solutions designed to provide cost-effective alternatives to traditional cable and subscription services.

National Broadcast and Global Distribution

Episode 741 will air nationwide on Bloomberg Television in the U.S. at 6:30 PM EST, reaching millions of households, with additional distribution across MENA and Latin America as sponsored programming.

All featured interviews will also be distributed across New to The Street's powerful digital ecosystem, including:

  • New to The Street TV YouTube Channel (4.5M+ subscribers):
    https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=o6sE-t6X9Eu1NHEo

  • NewsOut Channel (combined reach exceeding 5.2M subscribers):
    https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=BKhh8Aeei7_vknLR

This combined distribution delivers immediate scale across television, digital, and social platforms-driving visibility, engagement, and investor awareness for featured companies.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television platform broadcasting sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, featuring innovative public and private companies. With over 17 years of production and more than 700 episodes filmed, the platform combines long-form television interviews, earned media, digital distribution, and iconic outdoor advertising.

Filming regularly from the NYSE and Nasdaq MarketSite, New to The Street delivers unmatched exposure through its "Predictable Media" model-aligning media reach with measurable outcomes for its clients.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Communications Lead
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-episode-741-airing-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-1154970

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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