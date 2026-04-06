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WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 21:53
266,15 Euro
-0,04 % -0,10
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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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McDonald's Türkiye: McDonald's Türkiye Launches Campaign Spotlighting Driving Safety

The campaign draws its essence from the long-standing global road-safety warning, 'Don't Drink and Drive.' McDonald's Türkiye creatively reinterprets this powerful, universally recognized message through a playful linguistic twist and a unique visual language centered around coffee consumption.

Reimagining a Well-Known Road Safety Message Through Coffee

Özdes Dönen Artak, CMO of McDonald's Türkiye, commented on the campaign:

"At McDonald's Türkiye, we prioritize creating communication that resonates with the real-life moments of our customers. Our new campaign is a creative reflection of this approach. By taking the universally recognized 'Don't Drink and Drive' warning and reinterpreting it through a coffee-oriented perspective, we've introduced our own take: 'Drink & Drive.' In doing so, we've woven McCafé naturally into the narrative. By blending this idea with McDonald's iconic visual identity, our goal was to create a truly memorable impact. We invite everyone looking to feel good and stay refreshed-whether starting their journey or taking a well-deserved break-to make our coffee their companion on the road."

Türkiye's Most Challenging Routes Selected for the Campaign

Designed by TBWA\Istanbul, a leading agency shaping the advertising and marketing landscape with its award-winning works, the campaign features visual communications centered around some of Türkiye's most challenging driving routes. Key locations that carry the campaign's visual narrative include the Kusyuvasi Pass in Konya, known for its precarious 65-kilometer mountain stretch; the Mersin-Alanya road, offering a long-haul 330-kilometer coastal driving experience; and the Bursa-Domaniç road, a challenging route reaching altitudes of 1,500 meters.

About McDonald's Türkiye

According to Brand Finance's "Global 25 Most Valuable Restaurants 2026" report, McDonald's-recognized as the world's most valuable restaurant brand-opened its first location in Türkiye in 1986. Today, McDonald's Türkiye operates with 319 restaurants and a dedicated team of over 10,000 employees. Committed to supporting the local economy, the company sources 98% of its products and services from suppliers operating within Türkiye.

Media
Contact:
Kaan Kirisçioglu
kaan.kiriscioglu@lorbi.com
+90 533 261 91 55

Ilayda Karacaoglu
ilayda.karacaoglu@lorbi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949860/McDonalds_Turkiye.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcdonalds-turkiye-launches-campaign-spotlighting-driving-safety-302734001.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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