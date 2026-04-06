Kowa Company Ltd.: K-679: A Novel Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate Demonstrates Tumor-Selective Pharmacokinetics, Extensive Intratumoral Distribution and Superior Efficacy in Non-Clinical Animal Models

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Selective intratumoral distribution and post-T-DXd activity of K-679, an ultra-high-DAR EGFR-targeted antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC)

Session Title: Antibody Technologies and Platforms 2

Presentation Date and Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST (10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET)

Poster Number: 4396

Presenter: Hideo Yoshida

The abstract of the presentation is available at AACR Annual Meeting 2026 Itinerary Planner | Presentation

More information about the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 can be found on the event website at the following link: AACR Annual Meeting 2026 | Meetings | AACR

About K-679

K-679 is an Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate (ADUC), a novel type of ADC using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, currently in nonclinical development. The conjugate combines an anti-EGFR antibody with drug (DM1)-loaded unimicelles, which incorporate substantial quantities of payloads into a single-chain polymer. This innovative approach achieves an ultra-high DAR (Drug-to-Antibody Ratio) of approximately 45 DM1 molecules per antibody, significantly higher than conventional ADCs.

In non-clinical studies, K-679 has demonstrated tumor-selective pharmacokinetics, extensive intratumoral distribution, and concordant spatial pharmacodynamic effects in xenograft models, compared with a benchmark antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). K-679 also showed anti-tumor activity in colorectal patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models with low and heterogeneous epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) expression.

Media Contact:

Ian Mehr

Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

919-433-1600

imehr@kowaus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320297/kowa_research_institute_inc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-679-a-novel-antibody-drug-loaded-unimicelle-conjugate-demonstrates-tumor-selective-pharmacokinetics-extensive-intratumoral-distribution-and-superior-efficacy-in-non-clinical-animal-models-302729067.html