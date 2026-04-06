

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to near 2-week high of 110.53 against the yen and 1.6667 against the euro, from early lows of 110.01 and 1.6719, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 0.6932 and a 5-day high of 0.9650 from early lows of 0.6885 and 0.9601, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.2121 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.2106.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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