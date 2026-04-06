

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has set a new deadline of 8 P.M. ET, Tuesday, for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!', he wrote on Truth Social Sunday afternoon.



Earlier in the day, in an expletive-laden post, Trump threatened to attack the country's power plants and bridges unless Iran opens the key energy transit lane.



'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.'



Irans' Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf retorted bysaying, 'Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.'



Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's office, wrote on X, 'The Strait of Hormuz will reopen only when, under a new legal regime, the damages from the imposed war are fully compensated from a portion of the transit toll revenues.'



Meanwhile, U.S. forces continued air strikes in Iran.



'U.S. strikes into Iran continue as U.S. Central Command forces dismantle the Iranian regime's ability to project power beyond its borders,' CENTCOM said in a press release.



Separately, CENTCOM shared a short video on X, showing a precision strike that it claims to be blowing up an Iranian drone, with the caption reading, 'U.S. forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries.'



The White House said Trump will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET Monday on the rescue of an American troop from Iran after their F-15E fighter jet was shot down during a combat mission.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News