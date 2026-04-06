Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has initiated technical and environmental studies towards permitting the Bald Hill Antimony Project.

Highlights

ATMY has contracted GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists - a Fredericton based Environmental and Permitting consulting company to develop a "Roadmap to Permitting" including a Path and Timeline for the Bald Hill Antimony Project.

Initial consultations and meetings with officials of the New Brunswick Government have begun.

GEMTEC will be conducting Baseline Environmental Surveys of the Bald Hill area starting in the spring and has initialed "Desktop" investigations to identify areas for attention.

ATMY has held meetings with officials of the New Brunswick and Federal Governments including the Local Municipal Council to explain the project and address any preliminary questions. In addition, ATMY has met with the Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA) to identify Indigenous groups with interest in the area.

ATMY and GEMTEC have held meetings with the Technical Review Committee (TRC) responsible for the approval of permit applications to ascertain responsibilities and concerns so that these can be addressed early in the development of the Environmental Assessment (EIA).

ATMY believes that the early engagement of provincial government and local municipalities is essential in the seamless development of the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The responsible development of the project will be aided by discussions with various stakeholders early in the process. ATMY has contracted a local experienced group - GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists ("GEMTEC") to assist in the process.

GEMTEC SCOPE OF WORK

Understanding the regulatory pathway is critical to a project's success, shaping strategy, schedules, budgets, and public and Indigenous engagement. To support the Bald Hill Antimony project, GEMTEC has proposed a work program to develop a comprehensive regulatory roadmap. This roadmap will identify applicable legislation, regulatory authorities, permitting requirements, and approval timelines. The framework will provide sufficient detail for the Antimony Resources team to progress the project with a clear, proactive plan to navigate regulatory processes efficiently and support timely project development.

Phase 1 - Preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") Scoping

Prior to regulatory engagement, GEMTEC has prepared an initial EIA scope, including selection of Valued Components (VC) of the existing environment and high-level description of proposed baseline field programs.

Phase 2 - Regulatory Engagement / EIA Methodology

As part of managing the environmental review and approval process, of which the EIA review process will constitute a major component, GEMTEC and ATMY have engaged with the key personnel at the two key regulatory agencies governing metal mining in New Brunswick. Early engagement with regulators is key to establishing a clear path forward for project proponents and an excellent risk mitigation strategy for proponents. As an initial step in the regulatory engagement process.

Meetings have been held with representatives of the EIA Technical Review Committee ("TRC"), which will include various downstream regulators who will review the Permit Application. ATMY and GEMTEC have held an early in-person meeting to discuss the project and ensure information collected during the EIA process will seamlessly integrate into the mining lease application and other requirements.

The Regulatory Engagement stage will also help to gauge whether a Comprehensive Review or federal Impact Assessment ("IA") may be required. It is currently anticipated that this project will only require a provincial EIA registration and review; however, it is unclear whether the Minister will require a comprehensive review.

Following regulatory review of the project description and proposed EIA Scope and preliminary meetings with government officials in the TRC, GEMTEC has prepared a detailed EIA plan and regulatory roadmap.

The Detailed Roadmap will include the following:

Design and proposed schedule of baseline field studies for physical, ecological, and socioeconomic valued components. Our archaeological sub-consultant will be engaged at this stage to also provide a preliminary assessment of potential requirements for an archaeological impact assessment to be completed as part of the EIA process.

Proposed desktop studies: to include a stormwater management plan involving modelling and drainage design to determine attenuation requirements and sizing of any stormwater infrastructure.

Indigenous Engagement Plan: high level summary, including key contacts, specific engagement initiatives, and schedule. GEMTEC and ATMY, with the assistance of the New Brunswick ("NB") Department of Natural Resources staff have initiated discussions with the NB Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA) to better outline engagement expectations and implications for Crown Duty to Consult.

Public Involvement Plan: high level summary, including key contacts, public involvement activities, and engagement schedule.

Detailed project timeline and Gantt chart to illustrate timeframe and milestones for baseline studies, EIA preparation and review, and downstream requirements. Detailed Budget for baseline field programs, preparation of the EIA Registration document, and Indigenous engagement, public involvement, and management of the EIA Review process. Summary of potential downstream permitting requirements (i.e., permits and approvals required following EIA Determination).

Mr. Jim Atkinson P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources commented: "We believe that the timeline to Permitting of the Bald Hill Antimony Project for development can be shortened by the early engagement of stakeholders including local and provincial officials and First Nations. We are pleased to have GEMTEC assisting us on this. They are very experienced in Environmental Impact Assessment and Resource Development Permitting. Their Scope of Work is detailed and comprehensive."

Mr. Atkinson continued "ATMY Is engaging with the Government of NB and have had fruitful discussions with government representatives from departments involved in the permitting process. We appreciate the support of various officials including the Director of Resource Development and the Assistant Deputy Minister."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Resource Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 700 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters and open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291250

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.