

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legence Corp. (LGN) said selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (BX) intend to offer and sell 11 million shares of its Class A common stock in a secondary underwritten public offering.



The selling stockholders are expected to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million shares.



The company said it is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.



The offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6 and has not yet become effective.



In the pre-market trading, Legence is currently trading 3.65% lesser at $56.54 on the Nasdaq.



In the pre-market trading, Blackstone is 0.21% higher at $113.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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