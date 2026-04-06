New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP has launched an urgent investigation into whether certain officers and directors of MediaAlpha, Inc., sometimes d/b/a QuoteLab, LLC (NYSE: MAX) breached their fiduciary duties to MediaAlpha and its shareholders, and whether MediaAlpha and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. Attorney Joseph A. Pettigrew is heading the investigation-what shareholders need to know:
- On August 6, 2025, MediaAlpha announced it was settling claims with the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") for $45 million. According to the FTC's complaint, MediaAlpha would use advertisements and websites claiming to provide health insurance quotes to collect information from consumers looking for insurance; in reality, the FTC alleged that MediaAlpha sold nothing to consumers, and the consumer information collected would be sold to telemarketers.
- If you own MediaAlpha common stock, join our investigation against MediaAlpha's directors and officers by contacting us.
If you own MediaAlpha common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you-please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
About this investigation-FAQ:
Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into MediaAlpha, Inc. about?
A: According to our investigation, owners of MediaAlpha common stock have been impacted by an August 6, 2025 announcement that MediaAlpha had settled with the FTC for $45 million. Scott+Scott has a decades-long track record in fighting for corporate governance and monetary recoveries on behalf of companies and their shareholders.
Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?
A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By contacting us, we will let you know your rights as a MediaAlpha shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own MediaAlpha stock, we look forward to hearing from you.
To learn more about Scott+Scott, our attorneys, or complex case resolution, please visit www.scott-scott.com.
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CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291016
Source: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP