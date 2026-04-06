New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP has launched an urgent investigation into whether certain officers and directors of MediaAlpha, Inc., sometimes d/b/a QuoteLab, LLC (NYSE: MAX) breached their fiduciary duties to MediaAlpha and its shareholders, and whether MediaAlpha and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. Attorney Joseph A. Pettigrew is heading the investigation-what shareholders need to know:

On August 6, 2025, MediaAlpha announced it was settling claims with the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") for $45 million. According to the FTC's complaint, MediaAlpha would use advertisements and websites claiming to provide health insurance quotes to collect information from consumers looking for insurance; in reality, the FTC alleged that MediaAlpha sold nothing to consumers, and the consumer information collected would be sold to telemarketers.

If you own MediaAlpha common stock, join our investigation against MediaAlpha's directors and officers by contacting us.

If you own MediaAlpha common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you-please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About this investigation-FAQ:

Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into MediaAlpha, Inc. about?

A: According to our investigation, owners of MediaAlpha common stock have been impacted by an August 6, 2025 announcement that MediaAlpha had settled with the FTC for $45 million. Scott+Scott has a decades-long track record in fighting for corporate governance and monetary recoveries on behalf of companies and their shareholders.

Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?

A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By contacting us, we will let you know your rights as a MediaAlpha shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own MediaAlpha stock, we look forward to hearing from you.

To learn more about Scott+Scott, our attorneys, or complex case resolution, please visit www.scott-scott.com.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291016

Source: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP