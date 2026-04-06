Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Secures Tenth U.S. Patent, Positioning as the Critical Infrastructure Layer for Autonomous Delivery at Scale

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points - today announced the issuance of its tenth U.S. patent (No. 12,591,840), further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its role as a foundational infrastructure provider in the rapidly scaling autonomous delivery economy.

This newly patented capability allows multiple people to use the same secure Arrive Point. Each unit can handle packages for many users, with built-in storage and sorting to manage deliveries and pickups efficiently. It offers the same security, chain-of-custody and communication features as a single Arrive Point, but is designed for shared use across multiple homes or businesses.

Additionally, this patent advances the intelligence and coordination capabilities of Arrive AI's platform, enhancing how secure delivery endpoints interact with drones, ground robotics, and human couriers. The innovation improves system-level communication, security, and operational efficiency, all key requirements for enabling autonomous delivery networks to scale reliably across industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics.

The Missing Link in a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

This milestone comes at a time when autonomous delivery companies are rapidly gaining investor attention and commanding multi-billion-dollar valuations, with recent financing rounds totaling hundreds of millions of dollars as operators scale commercial deployments across the United States. While companies like Zipline, Alphabet's Wing, and others are racing to win the autonomous delivery market, one critical challenge remains: where and how deliveries are securely completed.

"Autonomous vehicles can move goods, but they cannot complete delivery at scale without a secure, intelligent endpoint," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "Arrive AI provides that endpoint through our Arrive Points, and our infrastructure layer connects and manages those endpoints so drones, robots, and couriers can hand off packages securely and asynchronously. This latest patent further enhances that infrastructure, making each endpoint smarter, more connected, and better suited to support truly scalable autonomous delivery networks."

Autonomy Unlocked: Scale for the Entire Ecosystem

As billions of dollars flow into the autonomous delivery sector, Arrive AI is uniquely positioned as the enabling platform that allows those technologies to reach their full market potential.

Without a standardized, secure, and intelligent exchange point:

Deliveries cannot be reliably completed

Chain-of-custody cannot be guaranteed

High-value and regulated goods (like pharmaceuticals) cannot scale

Autonomous fleets remain limited in real-world deployment

Arrive AI solves these constraints through its patented Arrive Points, creating a universal, secure endpoint for the last inch of the last-mile delivery-the final step required for true autonomy.

Expanding a Powerful Patent Portfolio

With this latest issuance, Arrive AI now holds 10 U.S. patents, supported by a growing international footprint with filings across 20+ countries and several dozens of additional patents pending worldwide.

The company's patent portfolio spans multiple high-value areas, including:

Secure chain-of-custody delivery systems (critical for healthcare and regulated industries)

Drone and robotic docking, tethering, and interaction systems

Climate-assisted environments for sensitive goods like medications and biologics

Anti-theft and tamper-resistant delivery infrastructure

Integrated sensor networks and intelligent monitoring systems

Scalable manufacturing designs enabling cost-efficient mass production

Among the most strategically valuable IP assets are Arrive AI's foundational patents issued in 2017, which established early protection around autonomous delivery endpoints-filed ahead of major competitors-and its chain-of-custody and secure access control innovations, which are essential for enterprise and healthcare adoption.

A Platform-Level Investment Opportunity

As the autonomous delivery sector matures, the market is increasingly recognizing that success will not be defined by vehicles alone, but by systems that enable secure, scalable exchange of goods.

"History shows that infrastructure layers create the most enduring value," O'Toole added. "Just as the internet required servers and cloud platforms, autonomous delivery requires a secure endpoint network. That's what we are building-and protecting-with our patent portfolio."

With autonomous delivery projected to become a foundational component of global logistics, Arrive AI is positioning itself not as a competitor to drone companies, but as the platform that makes them viable at scale.

About Arrive AI:?Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from AI-powered Arrive Points, whether by drone, ground robot, or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain-of-custody controls to support shippers, delivery services, and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and machines frictionless, secure, and scalable. Learn more at www.arriveai.com (http://www.arriveai.com/).

Media contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov (https://pr.report/dd8u). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-secures-tenth-u.s.-patent-positioning-as-the-critical-i-1154915