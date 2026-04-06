Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley to Deliver Flagship Keynotes on Breakthrough RWA Tokenization at CONV3RGENCE London and AssetRush × Zurich 2026

Building Global Momentum Ahead of Upcoming XRP Tokyo Event

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, today announced that CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley will deliver high-impact keynote presentations at two premier European financial innovation events this spring.

On April 22, 2026, Bradley will headline CONV3RGENCE London & The Digital Commonwealth Awards 2026 at the historic Mansion House in London as Flagship Partner. One month later, on May 21, 2026, he will take center stage as Main Strategic Partner at AssetRush × Zurich 2026, GenTwo's flagship "festival of financial innovation" at Kaufleuten Zurich, delivering the opening speech and a major talk on the future of tokenized assets.

These back-to-back European keynotes build on Bradley's upcoming presentation at XRP Tokyo 2026 on April 7, where he will showcase the capabilities of Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange (IDE), DataValue, DataScore, and Data Vault Bank AI Agent technologies to an international audience, highlighting data-driven RWA tokenization opportunities on the XRP Ledger.

"Europe is ready for the quantum leap into RWA innovation, and Datavault AI is bringing the breakthrough technology to make it happen," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "From London's global financial powerhouse that is finding Web 3.0 to be the new economic engine away from perpetual debt models, to Zurich's fintech epicenter, we're demonstrating how our AI-powered platform delivers tokenized, transparent, and cyber secure ownership in real-world assets. From strategic minerals and precious metals to real estate and name image likeness, Europe is asset rich. These keynotes are more than speaking slots-they're launchpads for new partnerships, capital, and explosive growth across the continent."

At both events, Bradley will spotlight how Datavault AI's proprietary smart-contract infrastructure and AI agents are redefining RWA tokenization: creating verifiable digital twins, AI-driven valuations, and production-linked revenue participation that turn illiquid physical assets into 24/7 globally accessible digital securities. AssetRush × Zurich 2026, in particular, aligns perfectly with Datavault's momentum in tokenizing high-grade U.S. and international mineral resources, offering a prime stage to connect with European investors hungry for compliant, high-upside RWA opportunities.

These appearances cement Datavault AI's position as the go-to infrastructure provider for institutional-grade RWA tokenization and accelerate the Company's global leadership and expansion of patented systems across Asia, North America, and now Europe's most influential financial innovation forums.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation.

The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events; the Company's anticipated keynote presentations at CONV3RGENCE London and AssetRush × Zurich 2026; the expected commercial, strategic, and partnership outcomes of the Company's participation at these events; the Company's ability to expand into European markets; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's RWA tokenization technologies and AI-driven platform, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Media Contact

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

+1.267.817.7251

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

ebarger@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-ceo-nathaniel-t.-bradley-to-deliver-flagship-keynotes-on-1155063