

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio has revoked the green cards of foreign nationals with ties to the Iranian regime.



Announcing this, the State Department said the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status.



Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran.



While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the 'Great Satan,' and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization. Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran's terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account.



In addition to the termination of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter's LPR status, Afshar's husband has also been barred from entering the United States, the State Department said.



Earlier this month, Secretary Rubio also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both Ardeshir-Larijani and Motamedi are no longer in the United States and are barred from entering the country in future.



The U.S. Department of State said the Trump Administration will not allow the country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes.



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