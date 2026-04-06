Bassett, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) announced that Chief Financial Officer J. Michael Daniel will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research (WTR) Insights Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET.

The presentation will be hosted by WTR Analyst Doug Lane - Managing Director - Consumer at Water Tower Research and will cover the company's five-point strategic initiatives for growth that were announced during the Company's Fiscal 2026 first quarter results. Bassett reported earnings on April 1 and held its investor call on April 2. For additional information, please see https://investors.bassettfurniture.com.

In its first quarter conference call on April 2, Bassett Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman explained that the Company is operating in a macro environment of challenging housing, higher mortgage rates, and geopolitical tensions, all of which are headwinds to sales. The Company is balancing investments in growth while controlling and cutting operating expenses. The management team's five key initiatives to foster growth of the Bassett business are under way throughout the organization.

Generate organic revenue growth Expand the retail store network through corporate and licensed locations Drive e-commerce sales by enhancing an integrated omni-channel experience Grow dedicated wholesale distribution through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios Expand wholesale outreach through greater targeting of the interior design community and the hospitality and commercial channels

During the presentation, Daniel will discuss the company's initiatives to improve revenue, profits and shareholder returns.

The WTR Insights Conference is a virtual event for investors seeking direct access to company management teams and differentiated insights across innovative businesses spanning all sectors covered by Water Tower Research. Through a series of fireside chat discussions and curated post-event engagement opportunities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each company's strategy, competitive positioning, and long-term growth outlook.

Advance registration is encouraged to secure access to the full agenda, company lineup, and live sessions, as well as on-demand replays following the event.

EVENT REGISTRATION LINK

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 86 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company's capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company's custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at www.bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291288

Source: Water Tower Research