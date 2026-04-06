Sao Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Ambev S.A. (B3: ABEV3) (NYSE: ABEV) announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 03, 2026 and is available on the Company's website ( ri.ambev.com.br ) and also on the Company's page on SEC's database ( www.sec.gov/edgar/ ). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

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Source: AMBEV S.A.