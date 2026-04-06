

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In his annual letter to shareholders, Jamie Dimon highlighted that rising inflation is still one of the biggest dangers to the U.S. economy. He warned that if prices keep climbing gradually in 2026, it could lead to higher interest rates and lower asset values.



According to JPMorgan Chase, tariffs haven't really made a big dent in inflation or growth yet, but the ongoing trade fights and geopolitical issues are still causing a lot of uncertainty.



Dimon pointed out that even though the U.S. economy is holding up fairly well, issues in the Middle East and disruptions to supply chains could cause commodity prices to spike.



He also brought up worries about the private credit sector, noting that while the $1.8 trillion industry likely isn't a huge systemic risk, there are signs that lending standards are slipping. Plus, he cautioned that relying too much on retail investors might lead to legal and liquidity headaches if the markets take a turn for the worse.



Dimon mentioned that private equity firms have been kinda slow to take their portfolio companies public, even though conditions for IPOs are strong.



He believes that big investments in artificial intelligence and easing business regulations could help boost growth, but he remains concerned that inflation is the biggest risk factor since rising rates can quickly change how investors feel and push them towards cash.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News