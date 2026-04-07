Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCQB: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a planned Phase 1 exploration program at the Company's Clay Howells West rare earth element ("REE") project (the "Project") in northern Ontario.

The Phase 1 program is designed to support target generation and prioritization through compilation of historical and regional datasets and initial field-based exploration. The Company expects desktop work to commence in April 2026 with ground exploration activities targeted to begin in May 2026, subject to weather conditions, logistics and contractor availability,

Exploration Program - Phase 1 Scope of Work

The planned Phase 1 program is intended to advance the Company's geological understanding of the Project through systematic target generation, field prospecting and sampling. Based on the current proposal, the program is expected to include:

a desktop study involving compilation and interpretation of historical and regional datasets, including geological maps and reports, historical exploration data, magnetic, radiometric and gravity datasets, and assessment files;

a ground-based radiometric survey using a portable gamma spectrometer to measure total counts, potassium, uranium and thorium, together with ratio analysis;

reconnaissance-level geological mapping and prospecting focused on lithological contacts, structural features, alteration zones and radiometric anomaly areas;

a targeted rock sampling program, including grab samples and, where exposure permits, selective channel samples, with planned multi-element analysis including REEs;

a soil geochemical survey targeting accessible areas and follow-up grids, designed to identify geochemical anomalies; and

integration and interpretation of geological, radiometric and geochemical data to produce anomaly maps and ranked exploration targets.

The Company's objective for Phase 1 is to generate geological observations and analytical data to support target definition and prioritization for possible future work programs. Deliverables contemplated under the current work plan include target generation maps and priority ranking of exploration areas within the Project.

The current proposal contemplates approximately 50 to 100 rock samples and approximately 100 to 200 soil samples during Phase 1, with a standard quality assurance / quality control program including certified reference materials or blanks, field duplicates, chain of custody procedures, and analysis at accredited laboratories

Clay Howells West Project - Background and Opportunity

The Clay Howells West Project is located in northern Ontario, approximately 50 kilometres north-northeast of Kapuskasing, within the Clay-Howells alkalic intrusive/carbonatite complex. The project is situated in an area characterized by syenites, carbonatites, massive magnetites, fault-altered breccias and syenite breccias. The historical regional datasets indicate magnetic and radiometric anomalies in the broader complex is associated with magnetic and radiogenic anomalies. Historical exploration in the area dates back to the 1950s and was largely focused on magnetic anomalies and nearby occurrences.

Mark Ireton, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Medaro, commented: "The planned Phase 1 program at Clay Howells West is intended to advance the Company's understanding of the Project through a systematic and disciplined exploration approach. By integrating historical compilation work with targeted field activities, Medaro aims to identify and prioritize areas for potential follow-up exploration."

The Company cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. Any references to nearby deposits, historical exploration, regional geology or adjacent mineralization are provided for geological context only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project. Medaro has not verified all historical information referenced in connection with the Project, and such information should not be relied upon.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company and "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Company

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, timing, sequencing and expected commencement of the Phase 1 exploration program at the Clay Howells West REE Project; the planned desktop study, radiometric survey, geological mapping, prospecting, rock sampling, soil sampling, laboratory analysis, data integration and interpretation activities; the anticipated objectives and deliverables of the Phase 1 program; the identification, delineation, ranking and follow-up of exploration targets; the possible advancement of the Project through future exploration phases; and the Company's broader plans and expectations regarding the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that field conditions, weather, access, contractor availability, equipment availability, analytical services, and other logistics will be available on reasonable timelines and consistent with current expectations; that the Company will have sufficient financing or working capital to carry out the planned program; and that exploration activities and results will support continued advancement of the Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: adverse weather, terrain or access conditions; delays in mobilization or commencement of fieldwork; changes to the scope, timing or cost of the exploration program; the availability and performance of contractors, laboratories, equipment and supplies; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including that exploration results may not be indicative of mineralization or may not support further work; geological interpretation risks; sampling and analytical risks; the possibility that the Project may not advance as anticipated; financing and market conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291370

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.