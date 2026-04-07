

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF, 005930.KS,SMSN.L,005935.KS) delivered robust preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026, with strong year-on-year growth in both operating income and sales.



005930.KS was trading at KRW 199,300 up KRW 6,200 or 3.21%.



Operating income operating income for the first quarter of 2026 stood at 57.20 trillion Korean won, a sharp rise from 6.69 trillion won in the first quarter of 2025.



Quarterly sales reached 133.00 trillion won, compared to 79.14 trillion won in the same quarter of 2025. This represents a 68.06% increase year-on-year, highlighting strong top-line growth.



The company plans to release its first-quarter earnings results later this month.



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