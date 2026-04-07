

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) announced that it has reached a settlement agreement to resolve the multidistrict 'right to repair' litigation pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The settlement addresses the issues raised in the 2022 complaint and concludes the case with no finding of wrongdoing.



As part of the agreement, Deere will deposit funds into a class settlement fund. These funds will be distributed to class members under a Court-approved plan and will also cover administrative and legal fees.



In addition, Deere reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customers and service providers by continuing to provide access to repair resources, including tools, manuals, and diagnostic software.



The settlement remains subject to approval by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



DE closed Monday's regular trading at $575.09, down $0.62 or 0.11%. In after-hours trading, the stock edged slightly higher to $575.21, a gain of $0.12 or 0.02%.



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