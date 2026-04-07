

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) reported that its group revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 increased about 24% to US$230 million, from US$186 million last year.



Precision Medicine revenue for the quarter were US$186 million, up 23% from prior year.



The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026 in a range of US$950 million to US$970 million.



TLX.AX was trading at A$13.54 up A$0.59 or 4.56%.



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