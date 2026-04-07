

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to 4-day lows of 1.1571 against the euro, 1.3268 against the pound and 0.7961 against the franc, from its early 6-day highs of 1.1505, 1.3177 and 0.8018, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound and 0.76 against the franc.



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