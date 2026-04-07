Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Energiekrise trifft Kupferboom: Steht hier der nächste Rohstoff-Gewinner bereit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650 | Ticker-Symbol: EPL
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:26
7,840 Euro
-4,16 % -0,340
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7408,06010:35
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Etteplan strengthens its global footprint in fiber routing solutions as demand for high-density optical fiber flex circuits grows

ESPOO, Finland, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etteplan's innovative fiber routing and coating solutions are experiencing strong global demand as industries increasingly rely on high-density optical fiber flex circuits for next-generation applications. Optical fiber flex circuits play a critical role in today's technology landscape, enabling advanced solutions across aerospace, defense, medical equipment, automotive, and data and telecommunications sectors.

Developed and manufactured in the Netherlands, Etteplan's productized technology automates the production of high-density optical fiber flex circuits and fiber-optic cable assemblies by combining high-density fiber routing, coating, and CAD-based design software into one advanced solution. This combination ensures higher precision, improved throughput, and consistent production quality for customers requiring scalable and reliable manufacturing.

Although Etteplan is primarily known as a technology services company, Etteplan's fiber routing solutions illustrate how our engineering expertise can also be delivered as scalable, productized solutions. Demand has been accelerated by global growth in data-intensive applications, particularly AI-driven workloads and data center infrastructure, as well as requirements in telecommunications, aerospace, and defense applications. Etteplan has delivered the solutions to system supplier customers in the United States and several European markets.

"More and more industries depend on dense, reliable, and high-performance optical fiber solutions. Our automated routing technology brings new efficiency and repeatability to a production process that has traditionally required extensive manual work. The technology reflects the best of Etteplan: bold, forward-looking engineering combined with seamless teamwork across mechanics, automation, software, and documentation," says Leon van Veghel, Director, Project Office & Operations at Etteplan.

For further information, please contact:
Leon van Veghel, Director, Project Office & Operations, Etteplan, Tel. +31 40 267 7677
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, Tel. +358 10 307 3302

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etteplan-strengthens-its-global-footprint-in-fiber-routing-solutions-as-demand-for-high-density-optical-fiber-flex-circuits-grows-302735451.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.