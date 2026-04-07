Etteplan strengthens its global footprint in fiber routing solutions as demand for high-density optical fiber flex circuits grows

ESPOO, Finland, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etteplan's innovative fiber routing and coating solutions are experiencing strong global demand as industries increasingly rely on high-density optical fiber flex circuits for next-generation applications. Optical fiber flex circuits play a critical role in today's technology landscape, enabling advanced solutions across aerospace, defense, medical equipment, automotive, and data and telecommunications sectors.



Developed and manufactured in the Netherlands, Etteplan's productized technology automates the production of high-density optical fiber flex circuits and fiber-optic cable assemblies by combining high-density fiber routing, coating, and CAD-based design software into one advanced solution. This combination ensures higher precision, improved throughput, and consistent production quality for customers requiring scalable and reliable manufacturing.



Although Etteplan is primarily known as a technology services company, Etteplan's fiber routing solutions illustrate how our engineering expertise can also be delivered as scalable, productized solutions. Demand has been accelerated by global growth in data-intensive applications, particularly AI-driven workloads and data center infrastructure, as well as requirements in telecommunications, aerospace, and defense applications. Etteplan has delivered the solutions to system supplier customers in the United States and several European markets.



"More and more industries depend on dense, reliable, and high-performance optical fiber solutions. Our automated routing technology brings new efficiency and repeatability to a production process that has traditionally required extensive manual work. The technology reflects the best of Etteplan: bold, forward-looking engineering combined with seamless teamwork across mechanics, automation, software, and documentation," says Leon van Veghel, Director, Project Office & Operations at Etteplan.



For further information, please contact:

Leon van Veghel, Director, Project Office & Operations, Etteplan, Tel. +31 40 267 7677

Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Etteplan, Tel. +358 10 307 3302

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