Novel active ingredient designed to control resistant grass weeds in key crops like soybean, cotton

Argentina is the first country to grant registration approval; plans underway to bring technology also to Brazil, Australia, U.S. and Canada

Newest innovation cements Syngenta's leadership in sustainable weed control

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, is bringing to market the world's first selective herbicide to control resistant grass weeds in soybean and cotton in nearly 40 years.

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Rye grass lolium untreated and treated with VIRESTINA techology

Today, Syngenta announced the global launch of VIRESTINA technology (active ingredient: metproxybicyclone), after Argentina became the first country in the world to approve the technology. Syngenta is also planning to bring this innovation to Brazil, Australia, the U.S., and Canada.

Argentina the world's third largest producer of soybeans ranks among the most innovative agricultural markets worldwide, with its farmers often being the first globally to access cutting-edge agricultural technologies. Soybeans are one of the world's most important crops, containing a high concentration of essential amino acids and valued as an important source of high-protein animal feed.

Resistant weeds are a persistent threat to growers as they survive herbicide applications and remain in the field to compete with crops for nutrients, sunlight, and water. At the same time, such weeds act as a "green bridge" for pests, viruses, fungi and bacteria that infect crops. Resistant weeds can dramatically reduce harvest yields and decimate the value of agricultural farmland.

Amid a rise in the spread and severity of weed resistance globally, VIRESTINA technology is set to deliver an urgently-needed reprieve to growers faced with a shrinking toolbox of effective options. Over the past few decades, limited herbicide technologies have been successfully brought to market; the ability of resistant weeds to metabolize and be cross-resistant is further exacerbating the challenge. Herbicide resistance is officially reported today in 75 countries and affects farmers of more than 100 crops; grass weeds account for 40 percent of the 273 weed species afflicted.

VIRESTINA technology marks an important innovation in herbicide technology. In key crops such as soybean and cotton, the technology is highly effective in controlling grass weeds that are resistant to common herbicides like glyphosate and clethodim. Safe to use over crops, VIRESTINA technology also breaks down rapidly in soil, ensuring an excellent safety profile and a reduced environmental footprint. Farmers benefit from greater flexibility during crop rotations and in their choice of cover crops, while lowering soil compaction and greenhouse gas emissions as they reduce the number of passes of heavy farm machinery necessary to control resistant grass weeds.

Scientists at Syngenta's cutting-edge Jealott's Hill International Research Centre in the UK leveraged predictive science to bring this innovation to market in just 10 years significantly faster than the average 12-14 year timelines for agricultural technologies reflecting Syngenta's nuanced understanding of the challenges growers face, and its commitment to deliver effective solutions.

"At Syngenta, our innovations have an important role in enabling growers to address some of the biggest challenges they face," said Ioana Tudor, Syngenta's Global Head of Crop Protection Marketing. "VIRESTINA technology demonstrates Syngenta's ability to foresee a challenge a decade earlier, to accelerate our research and development timeline and successfully deliver an innovation that is timely in meeting growers' needs. We are very proud of our industry-leading innovation pipeline."

Syngenta's leadership in innovative crop protection technologies

Syngenta's R&D pipeline is delivering some of agriculture's most advanced and important innovations. Over the next decade, Syngenta is on track to launch at least 20 new proprietary innovations in advanced crop protection technologies and agricultural biologicals. Its portfolio of advanced crop protection technologies already includes blockbusters such as TYMIRIUM technology to control nematodes and fungal disease, PLINAZOLIN technology for insect control and ADEPIDYN technology for fungal disease control, valued by farmers for their strong efficacy and sustainability attributes. Syngenta is also a leader in agricultural biologicals, offering an extensive portfolio of biocontrols, biostimulants and nutrient use efficiency solutions, while expanding its offer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital and precision agriculture solutions.

VIRESTINA technology was invented leveraging Syngenta's extensive expertise in a specific family of herbicide technologies called ACCase-inhibitors (HRAC Group 1), widely considered a foundational technology in modern agriculture. As the fourth generation of this herbicide group, VIRESTINA technology is engineered to effectively control weeds resistant to herbicides from other groups, as well as older ACCase herbicides.

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About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States.

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This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, supply chain disruptions, (geo)political risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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