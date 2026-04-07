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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
07.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Hankook Tire: Hankook Embarks on a Technical Asphalt Challenge at the WRC Croatia Rally 2026

  • Round 4 of the 2026 WRC takes place in Rijeka and its surrounding areas, the port city of Croatia, from April 9 to 12
  • Hankook's Ventus Z215 and Z210 tires deliver precision handling and optimal grip across unpredictable Mediterranean asphalt and mountain passes
  • As the exclusive tire supplier, Hankook continues to lead global motorsport innovation through high-performance tire technology

The 2026 Croatia Rally presents a fresh technical dimension as crews face approximately 300.28 kilometers across 20 Special Stages. With the service park now based at the historic Grobnik Circuit, the route traverses four counties, including shakedown stages on the island of Krk and technical tests through the Lika-Senj highlands. The Adriatic coast roads are notorious for extreme grip variations-ranging from abrasive volcanic-style tarmac in the mountains to smoother, dustier sections near the coast-which can become 'ice-slick' at the first sign of rain.

Hankook's Ventus Z215 provides precise handling and strong cornering stability on dry surfaces, while the Ventus Z210 ensures superior traction and rapid water evacuation to maintain control in damp and unpredictable weather. Both tire specifications are meticulously engineered to sustain peak performance through high-speed sectors and tight, technical corners, offering the unwavering reliability required to excel in the most extreme rally environments.

In addition, Hankook will operate its marketing booth, 'Brand World,' within the service park throughout the event, aiming to further strengthen the premium positioning of its unified global brand 'Hankook'. The booth will feature a range of interactive programs, including a motorsports history zone, racing simulator and tire fitting experiences, merchandise sales, and a photo zone, offering fans on-site an immersive brand experience.

The rally is expected to ignite intense competition among the world's top teams. While Toyota GAZOO Racing has historically performed well in Croatia, the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team and M-Sport Ford World Rally Team are prepared to leverage the new coastal terrain to mount a strong challenge for the podium.

Since becoming the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes in 2026, Hankook has consistently demonstrated its technological leadership and product competitiveness. By accumulating vast data from over 70 global motorsport championships, Hankook continues to refine its ultra-high-performance tire technology, applying race-proven insights to its premium consumer products worldwide.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-embarks-on-a-technical-asphalt-challenge-at-the-wrc-croatia-rally-2026-302735194.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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