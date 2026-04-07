Nedap N.V.: Trading update Q1 2026 - Revenue up 14.3%

Key points• Revenue up 14.3% to €76.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 with growth in key markets of 16.5%• Recurring revenue up 15.5% to €31.0 million, accounting for 40.8% of total revenue.CEO Ruben Wegman: "Our strong first quarter was marked by growth across all key markets, particularly in Livestock, and rising recurring revenue. This reflects our customers' trust in our people and solutions. As I step down as CEO at the AGM on 8 April, I do so with great confidence in Nedap's future."OutlookWe expect continued revenue growth across all key markets over 2026 compared to 2025. Geopolitical developments may affect the pace of growth during the year, although it is too early to quantify the potential impact. Annual general meetingThe annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 8 April 2026 at 10:30 CEST at the Nedap Campus, Parallelweg 2, Groenlo, the Netherlands.Key dates relating to the dividend10 April 2026 - Ex-dividend date13 April 2026 - Record date20 April 2026 - Dividend payable dateRead the full press release here:https://files.nedap.com/4k80wdx2z1r7/q1-2026-press-release.pdf