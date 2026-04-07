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WKN: 851851 | ISIN: NL0000371243 | Ticker-Symbol: NE3
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:26
80,80 Euro
+0,87 % +0,70
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEDAP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEDAP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,7086,2010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 07:39 Uhr
38 Leser
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Nedap N.V.: Trading update Q1 2026 - Revenue up 14.3%

Key points

• Revenue up 14.3% to €76.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 with growth in key markets of 16.5%
• Recurring revenue up 15.5% to €31.0 million, accounting for 40.8% of total revenue.

CEO Ruben Wegman: "Our strong first quarter was marked by growth across all key markets, particularly in Livestock, and rising recurring revenue. This reflects our customers' trust in our people and solutions. As I step down as CEO at the AGM on 8 April, I do so with great confidence in Nedap's future."

Outlook

We expect continued revenue growth across all key markets over 2026 compared to 2025. Geopolitical developments may affect the pace of growth during the year, although it is too early to quantify the potential impact. Annual general meeting

The annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 8 April 2026 at 10:30 CEST at the Nedap Campus, Parallelweg 2, Groenlo, the Netherlands.

Key dates relating to the dividend

10 April 2026 - Ex-dividend date
13 April 2026 - Record date
20 April 2026 - Dividend payable date

Read the full press release here:
https://files.nedap.com/4k80wdx2z1r7/q1-2026-press-release.pdf

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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