TalkPool AG: Talkpool Signs MOU to Acquire Netcom Global Partners, Strengthening Its Global Consulting and Technology Platform

Chur, Switzerland, 7 April 2026 - Talkpool AG (the "Company"), a leading provider of telecommunications services, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the shareholders of Netcom Global Partners Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and its wholly owned subsidiary Netcom Global Partners Europe AB (Sweden) (together, "Netcom"), confirming the Parties' shared intent to complete the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Netcom.

Transaction Details

The total consideration for the acquisition is EUR 1,100,000, comprising a closing payment of EUR 300,000 to 11 owners and a performance-linked earn-out of up to EUR 800,000 payable in four annual instalments of EUR 200,000 each over 2027-2030. The Transaction is expected to close on 1 June 2026, subject to execution of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and satisfaction of customary conditions.

Netcom going forward consists of a main network of approximately 25 consultants of which 6 partners and 8 senior consultants. A revenue contribution of around EUR 1 million and an EBITDA-margin of 20% is expected during the first 12 months.

Strategic Rationale

Netcom's experienced consulting team and strong client relationships represent a compelling addition to Talkpool's existing business.

Following Closing, the Netcom consulting team will continue to provide professional consulting services to existing and new clients while also actively promoting and selling Talkpool's technology solutions and remote services. This expanded mandate is expected to create meaningful cross-selling opportunities and accelerate growth across Talkpool's international markets.

Key Highlights of the Transaction

• 100% acquisition of Netcom Global Partners, a consulting business with operations in Singapore and Sweden, from 11 owners

• Total consideration of EUR 1,100,000 with a performance-linked earn-out structure aligned with revenue growth, margin improvement, and strategic contribution.

• Netcom consultants to expand into selling Talkpool technology solutions and remote services alongside continued consulting delivery.

• Earn-out structure incentivises full team engagement: if Netcom's consultants contribute to achieving Talkpool's financial targets, the full annual earn-out will be paid and distributed among contributing team members.

• Share option participation available to eligible Netcom personnel in Talkpool's 2026, 2028, and 2030 programs.

• Transaction governed by Swiss law, with Closing targeted for 1 June 2026.

Management Commentary

"The signing of this MOU marks a significant step in Talkpool's growth journey. Netcom brings a talented team of consultants, deep client relationships, and a strong operational track record. By combining Netcom's consulting capabilities with Talkpool's technology solutions and remote services, we are well positioned to deliver greater value to our clients and create a scalable, high-margin business. We look forward to welcoming the Netcom team to the Talkpool family."

Erik Strömstedt, Talkpool CEO

"Netcom Global Partners welcomes the proposed merger with Talkpool and views the transaction as a strong strategic opportunity to combine complementary capabilities. NGP believes the merger will enhance market positioning, broaden service offerings, and create a more scalable platform for sustainable growth. NGP looks forward to working with Talkpool AG to realise the full potential of the combined organisation."

Magnus Jerkfelt, Netcom Founding Partner

About Talkpool AG

Talkpool AG is a Swiss-listed telecommunications and IoT managed services company headquartered in Chur, Switzerland. The Company delivers network deployment, operations, and technology services to telecommunications operators and enterprises globally, with a focus on scalable remote services and technology-enabled delivery models.

About Netcom Global Partners

Netcom Global Partners is an international consulting business with entities in Singapore and Sweden, providing specialist telecommunications and technology consulting services to clients across Europe and Asia. The Netcom team consists of 14 closely related consultants specialising in networks, strategy, product management, regulatory affairs, operations, IoT, and other practice areas: additional support from network of associates. In addition to Netcom's main team, a large network will be hired to deliver specific work for network operators and other clients in coming years. Netcom originates from Netcom Consultants that was established in 1993 in Sweden as consulting arm of Kinnevik Group.

Investor Contact

Talkpool AG

Gäuggelistrasse 7, 7000 Chur, Switzerland

E-mail: magnus@talkpool.com

Website: www.talkpool.com

Notice

The MOU does not constitute a binding commitment to complete the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to execution of a definitive SPA, regulatory requirements, and other customary conditions.

This disclosure contains information that TalkPool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on the 7th of April 2026.