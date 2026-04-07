

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in March to the highest level in five months, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in March, following February's stable increase of 0.5 percent.



During March, there was an increase in transport charges, while a fall was seen in housing costs, Caroline Neander, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.



Meanwhile, inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate moderated to 1.6 percent in March from 1.7 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent.



The final data for the month of March is set to publish on April 14.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News