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WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 10:21
1,894 Euro
+0,69 % +0,013
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8841,88910:59
1,8841,88911:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 07:24 Uhr
31 Leser
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DNO ASA: Symra Beats Start-Up Schedule, DNO Boosts North Sea Output

Oslo, 7 April 2026 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced the start-up of the Symra field offshore Norway nine months ahead of schedule. DNO has a 20 percent stake in the field, which is operated by Aker BP ASA (50 percent), with Equinor Energy AS holding the balance.

Symra holds estimated gross reserves of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent and is expected to deliver 4,000-5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net to DNO at plateau. The partnership sees significant additional resource potential that may be realized through further drilling.

The development includes four wells tied back via a subsea template to the Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen platform, in which DNO holds a 12.3 percent interest. The field breaks new ground as the first on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to produce from the Zechstein carbonate reservoir type.

"Symra propels us along the path to our ambitious North Sea 2030 production target," said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. "Very few oil companies in Norway are on a credible growth trajectory," he added. "We are."

In 2024, DNO's North Sea production averaged 15,200 boepd, rising to 81,100 boepd on a pro-forma basis in 2025, including the full-year contribution from assets acquired during the year. The Company expects its North Sea output to reach 90,000 boepd by 2027 and 100,000 boepd by 2030.

With Symra now online, four DNO subsea fields have started production in Norway over the past 12 months, and three more are currently under development. The Company also has four discoveries moving toward final investment decisions in 2026, including a fast-track project to develop its 2025 Kjøttkake discovery (40 percent).

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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