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WKN: A400E3 | ISIN: FR001400N2P2 | Ticker-Symbol: 37S
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 08:43
0,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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SPINEWAY Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1500,15411:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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SPINEWAY: Minutes of the General Meeting of April 2, 2026

Ecully, April 7, 2026 - 8:00 a.m.

SPINEWAY

Minutes of the General Meeting of April 2, 2026

The Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Spineway shareholders was held on first notice on Thursday 2 April 2026 at 10.00 am at the company's registered office, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

The defaulting shareholders were represented by SELARL TULIER POLGE ALIREZAI, as ad hoc representative appointed by Order of the President of the Lyon Commercial Court dated February 24, 2026. The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented and voting by mail was 35 544 391, representing 100% of voting rights. The quorum having been reached, the Meeting was able to proceed and deliberate normally.

All the resolutions put forward at this Combined General Meeting were approved, with the exception of Resolution No. 17, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Stéphane Le Roux, CEO of Spineway, said: "I would like to thank all our shareholders for their participation and support, which endorse our ambitions and confirm their confidence in the Group's growth strategy."

Information relating to the Combined General Meeting is available on the Company's website under "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/en/regulated-information.

Next event-

April 30, 2026 - First-quarter 2026 revenue

About Spineway

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway is eligible for the PEA-PME (equity savings plans for SMEs)

Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris
ISIN: FR001400N2P2
Ticker: ALSPW

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

Contacts:

Spineway
Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-12 midday)
08 06 70 60 60

Aelium
Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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