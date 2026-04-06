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FlyOnWallStreet.com News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first three post-quantum cryptography standards - FIPS 203, 204, and 205 - after an eight-year global evaluation process. In January 2027, the NSA's CNSA 2.0 framework requires all new national security systems to implement quantum-safe algorithms. By 2030, all custom and legacy applications must be migrated. By 2035, the entire cryptographic infrastructure of every system touching national security must be quantum-resilient. No exceptions.

This is not a theoretical risk exercise. Intelligence agencies in multiple countries are already exfiltrating encrypted data at scale under the "harvest now, decrypt later" doctrine - capturing encrypted communications, classified files, financial records, and healthcare data today, banking on quantum computing capability to decrypt it within a decade. Google's Willow quantum processor, unveiled in late 2024, demonstrated error correction capabilities many physicists considered a decade away. In February 2026, Google publicly called on governments and industry to "prepare now" for quantum-era cybersecurity. The Boston Consulting Group's 2025 assessment was blunt: starting migration in 2030 will already be too late.

And yet, most organizations haven't started. The reason is not ignorance. It's infrastructure. The NIST standards exist. The regulatory deadlines are set. But the enterprise tooling to actually plan, assess, and execute a post-quantum migration across thousands of cryptographic dependencies - software, hardware, certificates, keys, protocols - has been largely absent. It's the difference between knowing you need to move and having the logistics to actually do it.

That gap just closed. Companies actively developing post-quantum security solutions include QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE| OTCQB: QSEGF | FSE: VN8), CrowdStrike Holdings (Nasdaq: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW), and Arqit Quantum (Nasdaq: ARQQ).

The Migration Platform That Didn't Exist - Until Now

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE| OTCQB: QSEGF | FSE: VN8) announced the official launch of QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform, on March 31, 2026. QPA v2 transforms what has traditionally been a fragmented, manual process - assessing cryptographic posture across complex enterprise environments - into a structured, data-driven workflow with real-time visibility into quantum readiness, risk levels, and migration progress.

The platform introduces a PQC Planning Wizard supporting governance design, budgeting, timelines, and migration strategy development. AI-enhanced assessment modules evaluate cryptographic posture and compliance readiness. Integrated inventory analysis covers software, hardware, and cryptographic components, identifying risk exposure across complex environments. A centralized executive dashboard provides real-time visibility into quantum readiness. And integrated reporting tools support governance, audit, and internal decision-making.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

QPA v2 integrates with QSE's broader security ecosystem - including qREK quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity and authentication platform, and decentralized encrypted storage solutions - supporting a full-stack approach to long-term cryptographic resilience. The platform is already live and being utilized by both existing and prospective clients.

This is what separates QSE from the dozens of companies talking about post-quantum security. QSE is not building a single algorithm or a point solution. It is building the enterprise migration infrastructure - the planning layer, the assessment layer, the inventory layer, and the execution layer - that organizations need to actually move from vulnerable to quantum-resilient. And it's already in production.

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The Cybersecurity Giants Are Scrambling to Catch Up

CrowdStrike Holdings (Nasdaq: CRWD) - CrowdStrike is the dominant force in endpoint detection and response, with approximately $4 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue and a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. The company's Falcon platform protects endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity infrastructure for organizations worldwide. But CrowdStrike's core competency is detecting and responding to threats - not migrating the underlying cryptographic infrastructure that those threats will eventually exploit. As quantum computing compresses the timeline for breaking RSA and ECC encryption, the companies providing migration tooling - not just threat detection - will command the next wave of enterprise security spending.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) - Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal year 2025 revenue exceeding $9 billion and has begun integrating post-quantum cryptography capabilities into its security platforms. The company's $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk in 2025 brought identity security into its platform, and Palo Alto is positioning itself as the enterprise consolidation platform for cybersecurity. But PQC migration - the process of inventorying, assessing, planning, and executing the replacement of every quantum-vulnerable cryptographic component across an enterprise - requires purpose-built tooling that no general cybersecurity platform currently provides. That is exactly the gap QSE's QPA v2 fills.

Arqit Quantum (Nasdaq: ARQQ) - Arqit is a quantum encryption company offering QuantumCloud, a SaaS-based quantum-safe key exchange platform. The company represents the emerging class of pure-play quantum security firms addressing the post-quantum transition. While Arqit focuses on key distribution and exchange, QSE's approach is broader - encompassing the entire migration lifecycle from assessment through execution, with an integrated ecosystem spanning key infrastructure, identity, authentication, and encrypted storage.

The NIST standards are finalized. The NSA deadlines are set. The "harvest now, decrypt later" threat is active. Google is calling for urgent preparation. And most organizations haven't started because the migration tooling didn't exist. QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE| OTCQB: QSEGF | FSE: VN8) just launched QPA v2 - the enterprise post-quantum migration platform designed to close that gap. The standards are here. The deadlines are real. The platform is live. The migration starts now.

For more information on QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE| OTCQB: QSEGF | FSE: VN8), visit FlyOnWallStreet.com

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/qse-profile/

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Sources:

[1] NIST, 'Post-Quantum Cryptography FIPS Approved,' August 13, 2024. https://csrc.nist.gov/news/2024/postquantum-cryptography-fips-approved

[2] NIST, 'Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Process,' initiated 2016. https://csrc.nist.gov/projects/post-quantum-cryptography

[3] NSA, 'Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0),' September 2022.

[4] Google Quantum AI, 'Willow Quantum Chip Error Correction Breakthrough,' December 2024.

[5] Google, public statement on quantum-era cybersecurity preparedness, February 2026.

[6] Boston Consulting Group, Post-Quantum Cryptography Assessment, 2025.

[7] CISA, NSA, and NIST, 'Quantum-Readiness: Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography,' 2023.

[8] CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report / SEC Filing.

[9] Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release / SEC Filing.

[10] Palo Alto Networks Inc., 'Definitive Agreement to Acquire CyberArk Software,' July 30, 2025.

[11] The Quantum Insider, 'Quantum-Safe Cryptography: Companies and Players Across the Landscape,' March 2026.

[12] Arqit Quantum Inc., Corporate Disclosures / SEC Filings.

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