Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.: Commercially Deployed Ahead of Regulatory Deadlines

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) (the "Company" or "QSE") reviewed its post-quantum security platform and commercial progress, including active deployments across financial services and government sectors in multiple international markets, and a $3 million non-brokered private placement closed in November 2025 to fund continued platform expansion.

The article examines QSE's platform architecture and commercial positioning against the backdrop of accelerating post-quantum regulatory deadlines and growing enterprise demand for quantum-safe solutions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/06/01/qse-positions-plug-and-play-platform-as-enterprises-race-to-quantum-safe-deadlines/

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Learn more at qse.group

Follow QSE on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299653

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.