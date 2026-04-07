

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in four months in March amid higher fuel costs caused by the Middle East crisis, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 3.6 percent yearly in March, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in February.



'Diesel fuel and petrol prices have risen to record levels due to the armed conflicts in the Middle East, and this had a significant impact on the consumer price index for March,' Lauri Veski, statistician at Statistics Estonia, said.



Transport costs alone surged 7.0 percent from last year, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 percent. Health costs logged a double-digit growth of 11.7 percent, while clothing and footwear prices were 5.6 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 0.8 percent increase in February.



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