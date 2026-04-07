Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its airborne geophysical survey program at its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick, Canada. Survey operations began on April 3rd, 2026.

The airborne survey is being conducted by Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd., a globally recognized provider of advanced airborne geophysical services, pursuant to a formal agreement executed March 16, 2026.

Figure 1: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Adjacent Properties Map

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Survey Overview

The program will utilize Xcalibur's HeliTEM helicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic system, designed to identify conductive mineralization at depth. The survey is specifically engineered to target high-conductance zones associated with tungsten mineralization and other potential base and precious metal targets across the Burnt Hill property .

Key highlights of the survey include:

~1,480 line-kilometre airborne survey covering the Burnt Hill Project area

100 metre line spacing with 1,000 metre tie lines

Deployment of a 21-metre transmitter loop HeliTEM system

Capability to detect deep conductive bodies due to low-noise receivers and long on-time waveform

Collection of multi-component (X, Y, Z) electromagnetic data to accurately model subsurface conductors

Integration of high-resolution magnetic data for structural and lithological interpretation

The system's advanced square-wave transmitter and low-frequency configuration are expected to significantly enhance the Company's ability to detect deep-seated tungsten-bearing systems, which are characteristic of the Burnt Hill deposit model.

Program Objectives

The primary objective of the airborne survey is to:

Identify and prioritize new drill targets across the expanded Burnt Hill land package

Map conductive structures associated with tungsten mineralization and related intrusive systems

Support Phase 1 drilling planned for Summer 2026

Upgrade and refine the Company's geological and geophysical model using modern, high-resolution data

Operations and Logistics

The survey will be conducted using helicopter-supported geophysical equipment, with operations based out of Fredericton, New Brunswick, and supported by field infrastructure at the Burnt Hill project site .

Xcalibur will implement comprehensive quality assurance and safety protocols, including real-time GPS navigation, rigorous data validation, and continuous safety monitoring throughout the program .

CEO Commentary

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals Corp., commented:

"The airborne survey marks a major milestone for Nexcel as we advance the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project toward drilling. The HeliTEM system represents one of the most advanced airborne geophysical technologies available globally, and its ability to detect deep, high-conductance targets is particularly well-suited to the geology at Burnt Hill.

With the recent expansion of our land package and growing global demand for tungsten as a critical mineral, this program is expected to significantly enhance our targeting pipeline and position us for a strong inaugural drill campaign in 2026."

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property now covers approximately 5,677 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1

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The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

About Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd.

Xcalibur is a leading provider of airborne geophysical services, offering advanced technologies and high-resolution data acquisition worldwide. The Company specializes in electromagnetic, magnetic, and gravity surveys for mineral exploration.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.