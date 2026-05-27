Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted applications for drill permits for its initial diamond drill program at the Company's Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick.

The proposed Phase 1 drill program is designed to confirm historical drilling and advance the Company's objective of re-establishing a current mineral resource at Burnt Hill. The initial program is expected to consist of approximately 15 drill holes totaling roughly 5,000 metres, with planned drill collar locations situated throughout the historically known mineralized area.

The Company's drill permit applications include proposed drill pad locations that were selected based on historical drilling completed by previous operators at Burnt Hill. Nexcel intends to twin select historical drill holes to validate historical tungsten mineralization while also evaluating the potential extension of known mineralized zones through step-out drilling.





Figure 1: Nexcel Planned Drill Collar Location Map

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In preparation for the planned drill program, Nexcel recently completed an airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") and magnetic survey over the Burnt Hill Project which was completed by Xcalibur MPH Ltd. The survey was designed to identify conductive structures associated with tungsten mineralization and related intrusive systems. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") has since been engaged to processing, interpret, and analyze of the airborne geophysical data collected by Xcalibur, alongside historical geological and geophysical datasets from the Burnt Hill Project. Final processed results from Condor are anticipated shortly and will be used to assist with the refinement and prioritization of final drill targets.

The Burnt Hill Project hosts a historically significant tungsten deposit and benefits from extensive historical exploration and development work, including historical drilling, underground development, and past production. Nexcel believes the project represents a strategically important North American tungsten asset at a time when global supply chains for critical minerals continue to face increasing geopolitical pressure.

"We are very pleased to have formally submitted the drill permit applications for our initial drill program at Burnt Hill," stated Hugh Rogers of Nexcel Metals Corp. "This represents another important milestone in advancing the project. Our initial focus is on confirming historical drill data and utilizing modern exploration and geophysical techniques to better define and expand the historically known mineralization."

The planned drill collar locations cover multiple target areas across the Burnt Hill property and are accessible utilizing existing historical access trails and infrastructure within the project area.

The Company will provide further updates as the permitting process advances and additional technical data from the airborne geophysical survey becomes available.

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 8,046 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1





Figure 2: Burnt Hill Resource Estimate

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The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.