Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 02 April 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 02 April 2026 915.83 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 910.59 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

07 April 2026