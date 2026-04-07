Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company intends to issue up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.17 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Offering is subject to raising minimum gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period beginning 61 days following the closing of the Offering and expiring 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions From Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption"), in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus, registration or other similar requirements in such offshore jurisdictions, such that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in any such offshore jurisdiction, in each case, in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units to continue exploration at its Springer REE and Aki critical minerals Projects, to complete its 2026 option payments on its Springer and Aki Projects, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: https://www.voltametals.ca/. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 14, 2026, or on such other date or dates within 45 days from the date hereof as the Company may determine in its sole discretion, and is subject to certain conditions but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

The Units (and the underlying securities) have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

There can be no assurances that the Offering will be completed on the terms set out herein, or at all.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts. To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering, and the receipt of the minimum amount of proceeds required to complete the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; failure of the Company to receive any required approvals or the minimum subscriptions required to complete the Offering; the fact that Volta's interests in its mineral properties are options only and there are no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium, rare earth elements, and gallium; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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Source: Volta Metals Ltd.