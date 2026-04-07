Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces it has received Lieutenant-Governor for the Province of New Brunswick approval for the Minister of Natural Resources to enter into a Limited Environmental Liability Agreement ("LELA" or "Approval Milestone") with the Company for the Caribou Complex ("Caribou"). Further, the Company also announces that Christian Brousseau, P. Eng., MBA, has been appointed as the Company Vice President of Projects.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper stated, "Receiving this Approval Milestone for the Caribou transaction is excellent news. Commensurate with nearing the transaction close, we are also pleased to announce Mr. Brousseau's appointment to Vice President, Projects, responsible for delivering the Murray Brook and Caribou integrated development project. The CCI team is growing, and I am really looking forward to learning from, and working with, Christian on building New Brunswick's next critical minerals mine. I think Christian brings the right technical expertise, temperament, and project delivery experience to achieve our Company production objectives."

Summary of Next Steps to Close Caribou Complex Transaction

With the LELA approval now received, the Company anticipates the following next steps to close the Caribou transaction:

The Company, as buyer, and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. ("FTI"), the court appointed Receiver of Trevali Mining New Brunswick Ltd., as seller, will finalize the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") as described in the Caribou Transaction Term Sheet announced on October 28, 2024. Following the completion of the APA, FTI will schedule a hearing to seek court approval of the APA and a vesting order for the Caribou Complex transaction. Following court approval, customary exchange of closing documents between the Company, the Receiver, and the New Brunswick Government, is expected with Caribou title transfer expected to occur in Q2, 2026.

Appointment of Christian Brousseau to Vice President of Projects

Mr. Brousseau is a seasoned mining project executive with 35 years of experience in engineering, construction, and project management for both greenfield and brownfield projects across precious and base metal development assets. Christian's project execution history includes some of Canada's largest mining projects such as Osisko Mining's Malartic project, Detour Gold's Detour Lake project, and Goldcorp's Elenore project. Mr. Brousseau spent eight years with Falconbridge in various capital projects including Raglan, Kidd Creek, and the Horne Smelter. Mr. Brousseau obtained his Engineering degree from École Polytechnique de Montréal, is a registered P. Eng. in Quebec and Ontario and holds an MBA from Université du Québec.

Mr. Brousseau was awarded 500,000 Stock Options in the Corporation exercisable at $0.60 per Stock Option for up to five years from the date of grant. The stock options vest in equal installments of one-third per year, commencing on the first anniversary of the date of issuance.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 190,799,705 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company , the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291374

Source: Canadian Copper Inc.