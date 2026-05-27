Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has awarded the Feasibility Study ("FS") for the combined 100%-owned Murray Brook Project and Caribou Process Plant to DRA Americas as lead author, SLR Consulting Ltd., Stantec Consulting Ltd., and Dillon Consulting Limited. The current timeline to publish results from the FS is December 2026. The study team and contributing consultants were selected based on several elements including their previous experience with the Caribou Process Plant, their study team proximity to the project and distance from identified key contractors for the project execution, and timely delivery schedule.

Project Update

Early works site activities have commenced at Murray Brook in support of the FS, including: Geotechnical investigations (Image A) for site infrastructure design parameters at Murray Brook (waste dump facilities, modular buildings, and haul road design). Additional sample collection targeting waste, ore, and topsoil for kinetic testing in support of environmental characterization, water treatment, final mine design, and closure plan.

Haul road design between Murray Brook and Caribou site is progressing: Optimization and trade-off studies underway to re-develop existing logging roads to minimize impact, cost, while reviewing expected route gradient to minimize operating costs.

Site-wide water management at Murray Brook field activities will start in July, including: Simulated flows for main Murray Brook design facilities (open pit, waste dumps, modular facilities, and catchment ponds). Deterministic water quality modeling. Predictive groundwater modeling with hydraulic conductivity and additional monitoring well installations.

Metallurgical testwork at SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario continues to advance. SGS has completed 26 rougher and open-circuit cleaner tests to date and expects to begin closed-circuit locked cycle testing this month. Results from the SGS testwork will be included into the FS to finalize the flowsheet design, estimate process plant operating costs, and predict recovery performance.

The Company remains on track to register the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") with the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government ("DELG") in the H1 of 2026. Draft Project Description is complete and under review. The Company engineering teams continue to advance key project design components. As design deliverables are received, updates will be provided to DELG to support regulatory review of the EIA.



Christian Brousseau, Vice President, Projects of Canadian Copper, stated, "We have assembled a dynamic team and their contributions will be essential in developing this project. The opportunity of re-using existing infrastructure is a significant advantage in cost and schedule, but also on the permitting front. Revitalizing this complex and extending its life for +13 years will have a meaningful and immediate impact on the region."

Remaining Steps to Close Caribou Complex Transaction

The Company, as buyer, and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. ("FTI"), the court appointed Receiver of Trevali Mining New Brunswick Ltd., and the New Brunswick Government continue to advance the closing of the Caribou Complex transaction. The current timeline remains Q2, 2026.

The Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") as described in the Caribou Transaction Term and the draft vesting order are complete

Draft Minister consent request letters to transfer mining and crown land leases are complete.

Draft Minister care and maintenance handover plans are complete.

FTI is now scheduling the hearing to seek court approval of the APA and a vesting order for the Caribou Complex transaction.





Image A: Geotechnical Site Investigation

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About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 192,282,255 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the project update on the Murray Brook Project and Caribou Process Plant, the timeline of the Caribou Complex transaction, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: Canadian Copper Inc.