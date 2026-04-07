

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened that Iran could be 'taken out' in one night and said that night 'might' be 8 PM Tuesday, the deadline he set for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump threatened 'complete demolition' of Iranian infrastructure during a news conference Monday, shortly after Iran rejected his proposal of a 45-day ceasefire.



He threatened to attack bridges and power plants in the country if the Islamist regime fails to strike a deal with the U.S. or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



An Iranian minister retorted by calling on the youths to form human chains around power plants. 'I invite all youth, cultural and artistic figures, athletes, and champions to the national campaign 'Iranian Youth's Human Chain for a Bright Tomorrow,' Deputy Minister of youth and sports Alireza Rahimi wrote on X.



Iranian state-run media quoted the regime as saying that it is not willing to accept anything short of a permanent end to the Middle East war, which so far claimed more than 3,500 lives, including at least 1,665 civilians.



At a White House press briefing attended by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Trump claimed that the Iranian people would be 'willing to suffer' if it eventually secured their freedom.



According to the UN relief coordination office, Us-Israeli strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure and industrial sites have disrupted electricity, water and telecommunications, raising both immediate and longer-term environmental and health risks.



Food access remains uneven, with damaged markets and rising inflation - particularly for food - reducing purchasing power for vulnerable households.



Meanwhile, Israel warned Iranians against traveling by train in the next 12 hours as it may come under attack. IDF also confirmed a third Iranian petrochemical site was hit by its forces.



'Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran,' The Israel Defense Forces said the statement posted on X.



'Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life.'



oil prices are on the upward trajectory on Tuesday, with Brent crude hitting $111 per barrel and WTI rising to $115 as Trump's ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz approaches.



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