EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 12:18 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 10 Interim Announcement

In the period from 30 March 2026 up to and including 02 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,656,175 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 30.03.2026 1,235,552 2.2305 XETA 30.03.2026 542,052 2.2300 CEUX 30.03.2026 152,374 2.2258 TQEX 30.03.2026 108,316 2.2262 AQEU 31.03.2026 1,270,139 2.2885 XETA 31.03.2026 566,355 2.2864 CEUX 31.03.2026 153,674 2.2864 TQEX 31.03.2026 31,196 2.2800 AQEU 01.04.2026 1,259,089 2.4487 XETA 01.04.2026 793,166 2.4503 CEUX 01.04.2026 149,104 2.4462 TQEX 01.04.2026 90,155 2.4540 AQEU 02.04.2026 1,249,258 2.4193 XETA 02.04.2026 817,217 2.4202 CEUX 02.04.2026 152,276 2.4192 TQEX 02.04.2026 86,252 2.4212 AQEU Totals 8,656,175 2.3520

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 7 April 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors