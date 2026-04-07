Raketech - Nomination of Chair of the Board and Board changes ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Raketech Group Holding Plc ("Raketech" or the "Company")(STO:RAKE) announces the Nomination Committee's proposals ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held in Malta on 20 May 2026.

Kathryn Moore Baker, Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker have informed that they are not available for re-election.

The Nomination Committee proposes to elect Peter Ekmark and Måns Svalborn as new members of the Board, to re-elect Clare Boynton, Erik Skarp and Magnus Alebo, and to appoint Peter Ekmark as Chair of the Board.

Peter Ekmark has extensive experience from senior executive and board roles within the online gaming and digital sectors, including CEO positions at PlayStar and Internet Vikings, as well as Group CEO of Harvest Technology plc. He has also held senior roles at William Hill, Jackpotjoy Group and Kindred Group. The Nomination Committee believes his strong industry expertise and strategic track record make him well suited to lead the Board.

Måns Svalborn has served as Chief Financial Officer of Raketech since 2019 and has played a key role in the Company's financial management, strategic development and corporate transactions. As announced, he will step down from his executive role as Chief Financial Officer prior to joining the Board.



The Nomination Committee has proposed to reduce Board remuneration to half of current levels, reflecting a continued focus on cost efficiency and alignment with the Company's current size and operations.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the proposed Board of Directors will consist of:

Peter Ekmark (Chair)

Clare Boynton

Erik Skarp

Magnus Alebo

Måns Svalborn

The Nomination Committee believes that the proposed composition strengthens the Board's competence and supports Raketech's continued development.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Raketech - Nomination of Chair of the Board and Board changes ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-nomination-of-chair-of-the-board-and-board-changes-ahead-of-the-annua-1155504