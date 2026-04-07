Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTCQB: EQTRF), ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tavi Costa to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Tavi Costa is a macro investor and mining entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Azuria Capital. His work is grounded in a differentiated macro framework focused on capital cycles, hard assets, and global imbalances, with a track record of consistently identifying major macro trends ahead of the broader market. His research reaches millions of readers globally, including institutional investors and policymakers who closely follow his insights. He is the founding shareholder of San Cristóbal Mining, following the leveraged acquisition of one of the world's largest silver mines, now a cornerstone asset in the global precious metals industry. Tavi is a frequent contributor to major financial media, including the Fox Business, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and Bloomberg, and has presented his research at the International Monetary Fund. He graduated cum laude from Lindenwood University in St. Louis and competed in NCAA Division I tennis for Liberty University.

CEO Mike Bennett commented; "We are extremely pleased to welcome Tavi to the Board of Directors. Tavi's wide experience in mining finance together with his deep knowledge of the capital markets, and his wide network of industry contacts and investors, will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to expand and advance the Cajueiro gold district in Brazil."

Tavi Costa, newly appointed Director, added; "I'm pleased to be joining the board of Altamira Gold at a compelling stage for the business. The 43-101 Resource at Cajueiro1 anchors the current value, with significant upside across the broader Alta Floresta Gold Belt land package. Positioned in Brazil, the Company stands to benefit from the structural economic shift underway across Latin America. My goal is to be a value-add investor and director - helping the business across all fronts, from key capital decisions to unlocking the full potential of its existing resource base and its significant exploration upside."

The Company also announces that Ioannis Tsitos has stepped down from the Board of Directors to pursue other business interests. The Board thanks Ioannis for his contributions and for his dedicated service over the past nine years, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing four projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold3. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple hard rock gold occurrences, traceable from historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources1,2, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

Qualified Person

Guillermo Hughes, FAIG and M AusIMM., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

1NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cajueiro Project, Mineral Resource Estimate: Global Resource Engineering, Denver Colorado USA, 10thOctober 2019; Authors K. Gunesch, PE; H. Samari, QP-MMSA; T. Harvey, QP-MMSA

2 NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource for the Maria Bonita Prospect: VMG Consultoria, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. 12th June 2025; Author V. Myadzel

3 Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton, Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714. https://doi.org/10.3390/min11070714

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP.

"Michael Bennett"

Michael Bennett

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company data verification processes is set out in the NI 43-101 Technical Report, Maria Bonita Prospect, June 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291367

Source: Altamira Gold Corp.