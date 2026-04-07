Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is excited to report the first set of assay results from its 2026 drilling program at the Jonpol Deposit ("Jonpol") at the Garrison Property of the Tower Gold Project ("Tower" or the "Project") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2026 Jonpol Deposit Drilling Highlights:

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Jonpol MGA26-248 16.52 g/t Au (uncut)/9.22 g/t Au (cut) over 5.85 metres ("m")

(3.30 m true thickness ("TT")) Jonpol MGA26-251 1.46 g/t Au over 22.65 m (14.31 m TT)

(including 5.27 g/t Au over 3.15 m (1.98 m TT))

"g/t Au" = grams per tonne gold

"These outstanding high-grade, near-surface results further strengthen our confidence that Jonpol will be a major value driver for the Tower Gold Project," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR. "They also highlight the significant upside at Tower, pointing to strong potential for additional near-surface, higher-grade material. We are actively advancing exploration along the Jonpol extension, where we see an exciting opportunity to potentially expand the open-pit strike length from 400 m to 1,200 m at above-average resource grades."

"Achieving this would be a game-changer for Tower, potentially enhancing both its production profile and overall project economics by enabling earlier access to higher-grade, open-pit mineralization in the mine plan. In addition, these results reinforce the continuity of known mineralization, further increasing confidence in our geological model."

Jonpol Deposit Drilling (See Figures 1-4 for Diagrams; See Tables 1-3 for Assays and Drill Details)

The Jonpol Deposit is situated in the Garrison Property at the eastern end of Tower (see Figure 1) along the Munro Fault, a splay from the regional Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). Mineralization is hosted in structurally controlled alteration zones within mafic to ultramafic rocks and gold mineralization is closely associated with felsic intrusive rocks.

The 2026 drill program, with an estimated 8,000 m of planned drilling in the first half of the year (STLLR is currently finalizing plans for the second half of the year), is designed to deliver on two primary objectives:

Strike Extension: majority of the 2026 meterage targets the western extension of Jonpol's open-pit mineralization. Successful results here could expand the strike from 400 m as currently defined in the Tower Preliminary Economic Assessment (" Tower PEA ") 1 to approximately 1,200 m. Jonpol remains open along strike and at depth.

Infill & De-risking: the drill program is also designed to confirm the block model and support the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization to incorporate into the Tower Mineral Resource Estimate ("Tower MRE")1.

This first batch of assays intersected high-grade mineralization (see Table 1) in targeted areas along the western strike extension. Notably, these results have yielded grades exceeding the current average open-pit grades at Jonpol in the Tower MRE, suggesting the potential to expand the mineral resources. Furthermore, these results confirm the current geological model, supporting the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/291404_c5473958f410e9f3_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Results Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/291404_c5473958f410e9f3_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northeast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/291404_c5473958f410e9f3_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking Northeast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/291404_c5473958f410e9f3_004full.jpg

Table 2: Drilling Intercepts

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TT (m) Grade (g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Jonpol MGA26-248

(cut) 160.15 166.00 5.85 3.30 9.22 53.91 Jonpol MGA26-248 (uncut) 160.15 166.00 5.85 3.30 16.52 96.64 Jonpol MGA26-249 133.00 135.00 2.00 1.00 0.62 1.23 Jonpol and 175.00 193.00 18.00 9.04 0.64 11.50 Jonpol and 220.50 224.65 4.15 2.10 0.95 3.93 Jonpol MGA26-250 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.62 2.44 2.44 Jonpol and 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.62 0.42 0.42 Jonpol MGA26-251 49.70 72.35 22.65 14.31 1.46 33.07 Jonpol incl. 49.70 52.85 3.15 1.98 5.27 16.60 Jonpol and 95.20 113.00 17.80 10.92 1.13 20.04 Jonpol and 138.00 141.25 3.25 2.01 0.62 2.02 Jonpol and 169.75 172.00 2.25 1.40 0.31 0.70

Table 3: Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth

(m) Jonpol MGA26-248 577397.395 5374223.057 293.587 158.10 -51.53 166.00 Jonpol MGA26-249 577397.339 5374223.198 293.628 159.02 -56.11 288.00 Jonpol MGA26-250 577399.660 5374181.127 292.359 159.98 -45.05 177.00 Jonpol MGA26-251 577376.850 5374156.067 294.110 160.02 -45.00 175.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays.

True thickness ("TT") was calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones.

All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this Project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the large-scale, long-life potential advancement of Tower and Colomac, the value potential of Hollinger, and economic opportunities that are derived from future exploration at the Tower Gold Project, the expansion of resources (including higher than average resource grades) and the increase in confidence in the block model of the Tower MRE, and the enhancement of the production profile and economics of Tower. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Tower PEA and Tower MRE, please review the NI 43-101 Technical Report with an issue date of June 30, 2025 titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Tower Gold Project Ontario, Canada" on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca or the Company website at www.stllrgold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291404

Source: STLLR Gold Inc.