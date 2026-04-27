Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is excited to report additional assay results from its 2026 drilling program at the Jonpol Deposit ("Jonpol") at the Garrison Property of the Tower Gold Project ("Tower" or the "Project") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2026 Jonpol Deposit Drilling Highlights:

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Jonpol MGA26-253 6.03 g/t Au (uncut)/5.80 g/t Au (cut) over 22.25 m (9.08 m TT)

(including 12.67 g/t Au (uncut)/12.14 g/t Au (cut) over 9.25 m (3.74 m TT) & 9.74 g/t Au over 4.30 m (1.79 m TT) Jonpol MGA26-255 2.14 g/t Au over 33.86 m (17.74 m TT)

(including 14.89 g/t Au over 2.33 m (1.22 m TT)) Jonpol MGA26-254 1.72 g/t Au over 23.70 m (14.91 m TT)

(including 3.92 g/t Au over 6.60 m (4.16 m TT)) Jonpol MGA26-256 1.48 g/t Au over 37.35 m (22.93 m TT)

(including 4.21 g/t Au over 7.70 m (4.75 m TT))

"g/t Au" = grams per tonne gold; "m" = metres; "TT" = True Thickness

"Our continued success in delivering high-grade, near-surface results underscores the exceptional potential of Jonpol and its ability to drive meaningful value for Tower," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR. "Ongoing testing of the Jonpol extension is yielding highly encouraging results and the opportunity to potentially expand the open-pit strike length to 1,200 meters-while consistently maintaining strong, above-average grades as we grow."

"An enhanced Jonpol Deposit represents a significant opportunity for Tower's future," he added. "Bringing higher-grade, open-pit mineralization forward in the mine plan positions us to potentially enhance the Project's estimated production profile and unlock greater overall economic value. These results not only demonstrate impressive continuity across the system but also validate the strength and accuracy of our geological model."

Jonpol Deposit Drilling (See Figures 1-4 for Diagrams; See Tables 1-3 for Assays and Drill Details)

The Jonpol Deposit is situated in the Garrison Property at the eastern end of Tower (see Figure 1) along the Munro Fault, a splay from the regional Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"). Mineralization is hosted in structurally controlled alteration zones within mafic to ultramafic rocks and gold mineralization is closely associated with felsic intrusive rocks.

The 2026 drill program, with an estimated 8,000 m of planned drilling in the first half of the year (STLLR is currently finalizing plans for the second half of the year), is designed to deliver on two primary objectives:

Strike Extension: majority of the 2026 meterage targets the western extension of Jonpol's open-pit mineralization. Successful results here could expand the strike from 400 m as currently defined in the Tower Preliminary Economic Assessment (" Tower PEA ") 1 to approximately 1,200 m. Jonpol remains open along strike and at depth.

Infill & De-risking: the drill program is also designed to confirm the block model and support the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization to incorporate into the Tower Mineral Resource Estimate ("Tower MRE")1.

These additional assays continued to intersect high-grade mineralization (see Table 1) in targeted areas along the western strike extension. Notably, these results yielded grades exceeding the current average open-pit grades at Jonpol in the Tower MRE, suggesting the potential to expand the mineral resources. These results continue to confirm the current geological model, supporting the potential expansion of higher-grade mineralization.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map

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Figure 2: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Results Map

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Figure 3: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northeast

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Figure 4: Jonpol Deposit - Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking Northeast

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Table 2: Drilling Intercepts

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) TT

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Jonpol MGA26-252 134.00 157.10 23.10 13.95 1.57 36.33 Jonpol incl. 139.00 144.70 5.70 3.43 2.94 16.76 Jonpol and 160.00 169.50 9.50 5.76 0.66 6.24 Jonpol and 174.35 180.00 5.65 3.43 0.45 2.52 Jonpol MGA26-253 93.00 96.00 3.00 1.20 0.49 1.48 Jonpol and 162.75 185.00 22.25 9.08 5.80 129.16 Jonpol uncut 162.75 185.00 22.25 9.08 6.03 134.06 Jonpol incl. 162.75 172.00 9.25 3.74 12.14 112.29 Jonpol uncut incl. 162.75 172.00 9.25 3.74 12.67 117.19 Jonpol and 192.00 196.30 4.30 1.79 9.74 41.90 Jonpol MGA26-254 49.65 50.62 0.97 0.61 1.92 1.86 Jonpol and 55.35 58.91 3.56 2.23 0.73 2.60 Jonpol and 67.00 90.70 23.70 14.91 1.72 40.76 Jonpol incl. 70.70 77.30 6.60 4.16 3.92 25.85 Jonpol and 116.52 125.28 8.76 5.65 0.43 3.75 Jonpol MGA26-255 133.46 138.00 4.54 2.39 0.52 2.36 Jonpol and 202.00 235.86 33.86 17.74 2.14 72.33 Jonpol incl. 206.15 208.48 2.33 1.22 14.89 34.69 Jonpol incl. 225.20 232.76 7.56 3.96 2.25 17.01 Jonpol and 238.53 251.85 13.32 7.02 1.72 22.96 Jonpol incl. 240.59 245.96 5.37 2.83 3.37 18.11 Jonpol MGA26-256 170.80 208.15 37.35 22.93 1.48 55.21 Jonpol incl. 199.80 207.50 7.70 4.75 4.21 32.41 Jonpol and 237.00 239.00 2.00 1.24 1.33 2.66 Jonpol and 264.00 269.05 5.05 3.16 2.37 11.98 Jonpol incl. 265.00 266.00 1.00 0.62 8.87 8.87 Jonpol MGA26-257 175.00 177.00 2.00 0.88 0.65 1.30 Jonpol MGA26-258 No Significant Intervals

Table 3: Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (m) Jonpol MGA26-252 577339.738 5374190.508 296.860 153.90 -48.64 250.00 Jonpol MGA26-253 577345.153 5374166.673 296.333 158.04 -62.20 234.00 Jonpol MGA26-254 577351.907 5374145.992 294.777 159.09 -46.00 201.00 Jonpol MGA26-255 577281.107 5374180.903 303.149 157.91 -53.60 402.00 Jonpol MGA26-256 577280.961 5374181.127 303.212 159.13 -48.06 312.00 Jonpol MGA26-257 577320.506 5374166.655 299.403 150.19 -58.19 177.00 Jonpol MGA26-258 577320.007 5374166.615 299.571 158.07 -58.23 132.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays.

True thickness ("TT") was calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones. All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this Project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the large-scale, long-life potential advancement of Tower and Colomac, the value potential of Hollinger, and economic opportunities that are derived from future exploration at the Tower Gold Project, the expansion of resources (including higher than average resource grades) and the increase in confidence in the block model of the Tower MRE, the enhancement of the production profile and economics of Tower, and Jonpol as the value driver and "game-changer" impact on Tower. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Tower PEA and Tower MRE, please review the NI 43-101 Technical Report with an issue date of June 30, 2025 titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Tower Gold Project Ontario, Canada" on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca or the Company website at www.stllrgold.com.

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Source: STLLR Gold Inc.