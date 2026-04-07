Highlights

Brazilian patent officially granted by the Brazilian Patent Office

Covers core innovations underpinning TempraMed's VIVI Box multi-medication storage platform expected to market end of 2026

Strengthens the Company's intellectual property position in one of the world's largest healthcare and consumer markets

Supports commercialization strategy and strategic engagement with appliance manufacturers across one of Latin America's premium refrigeration sector

Patent term extends through October 23, 2039

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its Brazilian patent application No. BR 112021006921-6 (the "Patent") has now been formally granted by the Brazilian Patent Office.

The Patent covers key aspects of the Company's first multi-medication storage box, VIVI Box which TempraMed is planning to launch to market at the end of 2026. Once launched, it will add to the existing portfolio of four products being sold in market. There are also many commercial application opportunities with the VIVI Box which the Company has started exploring.

Without limiting the scope of the Patent, it includes core elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, such as:

Continuous temperature protection during power interruptions or refrigerator temperature fluctuations for several medication devices and vials

Portable, all-day travel functionality for secure on-the-go cold storage

Smart content tracking with cloud-based data integration, supporting adherence and remote monitoring

These capabilities position VIVI Box at the intersection of home healthcare, digital health, and connected medical devices, supporting TempraMed's strategy to expand beyond single-injection protection into scalable, multi-format medication management solutions.

"The grant of our Brazilian patent marks another important step in executing TempraMed's global intellectual property strategy and reinforces our commitment to addressing large, high-growth healthcare markets," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Brazil represents one of the largest diabetes markets globally, with millions of patients relying on temperature-sensitive medications daily. Securing protection in this region strengthens our ability to commercialize VIVI Box and deliver meaningful value to patients, healthcare providers, and partners across Latin America."

"As we continue to expand our global footprint, protecting our core innovations remains central to our strategy. This milestone enhances our competitive positioning and supports our long-term objective of becoming a global leader in temperature-controlled medication management."

The Patent grant builds on TempraMed's growing portfolio of issued patents across key international jurisdictions, including recent grants in Asia. Together, these milestones support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and expand partnerships across healthcare systems, pharmacy networks, and medical device ecosystems.

With a strong foundation of patented, FDA-registered technologies and increasing validation from clinicians and distribution partners worldwide, including validation of its return on investment (ROI) model for insurance payors as verified by hundreds of clinicians recommending TempraMed's VIVI Cap to patients through FrontRowMD, TempraMed continues to advance its mission of ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of life-saving medications.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

ir@tempramed.com

www.tempramed.com

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's ability to maintain the Brazilian patent including payment of maintenance fees and any other required action for maintaining the patent; the expected scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property position in Brazil and globally; the Company's commercialization strategy and plans for strategic engagement with appliance manufacturers and other potential partners; the anticipated market opportunity for VIVI Box in Brazil and across South America; the Company's plans to expand into multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems; and the Company's ability to develop new product categories and expand its global IP portfolio.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the granted patent will provide meaningful commercial protection; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pursue its commercialization and IP strategies; that suitable commercialization partners will be identified and engaged on acceptable terms; and that market conditions in Brazil and South America will support demand for the Company's products and technology platform.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: failure to complete the required formalities for patent grant an; challenges in enforcing intellectual property rights in foreign jurisdictions, including Brazil; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to identify and secure commercialization partners; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage and smart refrigeration technologies; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291422

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.