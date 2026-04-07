Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling will soon commence at Cowley and Cub East, with a third rig scheduled to mobilize at the end of April to test Great Southern.

HIGHLIGHTS:2026 - Initial 35,000 Metres Planned

Cowley resource delineation and extension drilling commencing under Gladiator's Class 3 permit. Initial focus on bringing the "Southern" and "Northern" Limbs to surface and delineating high-grade portions of the "Northern" Limb. Follow-up drilling at the newly discovered Cub East: a standout new discovery of high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn located only 2km west of Cowley which holds potential to deliver rapid new significant resources under the Class 3 permit. Drilling at the Great Southern target will test a standout gravity and IP response, the technique which highlighted the Cub East discovery above. Located only 1.5km south of Cowley and 3km east of Cub East, the Great Southern Gravity and IP response is demonstrably larger than the Cowley mineralized system.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"We are very excited to begin our 2026 drilling campaign with an initial planned 35,000 metres under the new Class 3 permit, allowing for rapid copper discovery and resources drilling at the Whitehorse Copper Project. At Cowley the focus will on bringing both the Southern and Northern Limb mineralization towards surface while demonstrating the continuity of the high-grade copper mineralization zones.

"At Cub East, follow-up drilling is building directly on the highly successful late-2025 program that delivered a major new high-grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn discovery. This was a previously untested target, right next to the historic Black Cub South open pit, and the results so far have clearly demonstrated both strong grades and excellent continuity. The Class 3 permit now allows Gladiator to rapidly advance drilling at Cub East to determine the size and scale of this new discovery which is located only 2km west of Cowley.

"At Great Southern, we're preparing to drill what is a highly compelling, district-scale target. The gravity and IP anomaly there is not only significantly larger, but also stronger than the Cowley system response to the north. The northern portion alone covers an area approximately 2km by 1.2 km, and we believe this represents real potential for a significant new mineralized system within the broader Cowley corridor."

SUMMARY:

Gladiator Metals will commence a fully permitted and fully funded initial 35,000 metre drill program in April 2026. The program will focus on accelerating resource extension and definition at Cowley, rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery, and delivering a first-pass test of the district-scale Great Southern target. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: - Plan map of Black Cub to Cowley over ground gravity, showing completed IP Lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/291401_1d97f836d4fc68d8_003full.jpg

COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

From mid-April 2026, Gladiator intends to conduct a minimum of 8,000 metres of drilling at Cowley. Drilling is designed to advance resource delineation efforts under Class 3 permit conditions, which provides increased and more flexible drill density within and external to the boundaries of the established mineralized system (Figure 2) that Gladiator has been unable to test to date. By employing a regularly spaced grid system, Gladiator will be able to systematically test the mineralized zones, facilitating comprehensive resource drilling.

The initial priority will be to:

Target expansive, sectional and infill drilling in areas allowing for high-grade mineralization to be encapsulated into future resource models, and

Unlock the potential of near-surface, high-grade mineralization to integrate into future resource models for both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This allows Gladiator to maximise the shallow potential of the resource where Gladiator has been unable to deploy a rig directly above the shallow ore, offering an exciting opportunity to bring premium mineralization right to the surface.

Figure 2: - Cowley 3D View looking Northwest, illustrating new interpretation of mineralization.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/291401_1d97f836d4fc68d8_004full.jpg

CUB EAST DRILLING

Drilling at Cub East is planned to further test mineralization discovered in late 2025 from drilling that targeted Induced Polarization (IP) and gravity anomalies beneath shallow cover (see Figure 3).

Five holes were completed over the target area, with all holes intersecting high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn over 300m of strike within a broader 800m coincidental anomalous IP and gravity geophysical corridor. Drilling returned1:

BCG-014 returned 44.2m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.93 g/t Au & 15.39 g/t Ag from 173.8m, including: 27m of 2.56% Cu, 1.44 g/t Au & 23.85 g/t Ag from 183.0m.

BCG-017 returned 17.70m @ 1.76% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au & 13.62 g/t Ag from 176.3m, including: 13.7m @ 2.20% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au & 17.34 g/t Ag from 176.3m

BCG-015 returned 16.3m @ 1.51% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au & 3.20 g/t Ag from 121.7m, including : 9.3m @ 2.45% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au & 3.91 g/t Ag from 121.7m



1: (Refer 15 January 2026 News Release - "Gladiator Drills New Discovery Intersecting 27m of 2.56% Cu & 1.44 g/t Au within 44.20m of 1.69% Cu & 0.93 g/t Au at Cub Trend")

Gladiator is presently conducting a 3D IP survey over the Cub area to enhance its understanding of the intrusive architecture and to further define the zones of high chargeability identified in late 2025 that led to the discovery holes at Cub East.

Upon completion of this survey, Gladiator intends to expand the known strike extents of mineralization and target up-dip extensions from existing drilling, with the objective of bringing mineralization closer to surface.

Figure 3: - Plan map of Black Cub over Drone Aeromagnetic Survey. New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in yellow. Please note Section Line showing projection of Figure 2.

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GREAT SOUTHERN EXPLORATION DRILLING

Gladiator expanded coverage of its ongoing high-definition gravity surveys throughout the broader Cowley area in late 2025. This extension of the gravity survey resulted in the identification of a significant high-density anomaly, referred to as "Great Southern," which is situated approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the main Cowley zone and the previously known Cowley South target (see Figure 4).

The newly identified anomaly extends for more than 2 kilometres in a north-south orientation and 1.2 kilometres in an east-west direction. The northern portion of the anomaly, which displays a higher density response, aligns with a magnetic low. This magnetic low is thought to be associated with an intrusive body, as indicated by the presence of a circular feature showing a low magnetic response.

To further investigate the anomaly, Gladiator completed three lines of Induced Polarization (IP) survey across the area, with all lines returning intense chargeability responses over a currently defined 600 metres of strike.

The chargeability response observed at Great Southern is also considerably higher than the central line completed over the main gravity anomaly at Cowley that may be indicative of a qualitative higher sulphide system.

Figure 4: - Tilted plan map of Cowley Prospect Area, showing Cowley, Cowley South & Great Southern Gravity anomalies, completed IP lines and modeled inverted IP chargeability anomaly modelled at > 30 ms at Great Southern.

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EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026

Gladiator completed ~50,000m of drilling during 2025 targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt.

With a planned fully funded exploration budget of > $15 million and ~40,000 metres of drilling already planned for 2026, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.

Plans are also underfoot to keep rolling out the geophysical "road map" over the broader belt to continue the highly successful return on investment from gravity followed by IP experienced in 2025, with a doubling of the geophysical budget that led to the new discovery at Cub East and the generation of the Great Southern Target south of Cowley. This is to ensure that Gladiator maintains a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.

1. - Advancing Cowley to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Complete drilling framework for an initial resource at Cowley.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley, including drill testing of the highly ranked Cowley clone at Great Southern (~1.5 km south of Cowley resource definition drilling).

Cowley Porphyry Exploration: Targeting intrusive hosted mineralization through hyperspectral and multi-element geochemical vectoring combined with geological observations and existing geophysical datasets (refer to news release dated August 11, 2025: "Gladiator Discovers New Zone in First Drilling Below 200m at Cowley").

2. - Progressing the New Discovery at Cub East

Cub East: Expand the known mineralization along strike, up and down dip.

Cub Trend Exploration: Drill test further IP anomalies proximal to Cub East Discovery.

3. - Exploration Drilling:

The Chiefs Trend presents a significant opportunity to identify and develop additional high-grade, near-term copper resources. A deep IP program is planned to build upon previous successes and leverage both historic and newly identified targets within the area. This includes evaluating areas where recent work has defined new geophysical targets that remain untested, including an IP chargeability high identified at the depth limit of the survey completed in 2025 immediately to the west of the Little Chief Open Pit and Underground Mine that has never been drill tested.

Valerie: Conduct preliminary sectional drilling (fences) throughout the identified mineralization zone to evaluate the viability of the trend exceeding 1 km and assess its economic potential.

Best Chance: Further drill testing of outcropping and shallow covered high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralization and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralization between the Best Chance and Arctic Chief prospects.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near-surface copper and gold mineralization for future resource drilling.

Targeting Intrusive-Hosted Mineralization: Further targeting of intrusive-hosted mineralization. This will be achieved by integrating hyperspectral data and multi-element geochemical vectoring with geological observations and the extensive existing geophysical datasets. The methodology and rationale are supported by findings from the news release dated 15/09/2025, "Gladiator Identifies New Skarn and Intrusive Related Copper-Gold Mineralization in First Drilling at Valerie and Little Chief".

Drilling will be complemented by the continual expansion of geophysical "roadmap" programs that were incorporated throughout 2025 with great success. These include ongoing Induced Polarization Surveys and Gravity surveys, all designed to enhance drill targeting within prospect areas and identify additional opportunities for exploration.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon Territory.

Greater than 40,000m of drilling planned for 2026, focused on near-term high-grade copper skarn resources prospects including the cornerstone Cowley prospect (further assays pending), Chiefs trend, Cub trend and Arctic Chief trend all within 15km of strike of each other.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026.

The Whitehorse Copper Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.