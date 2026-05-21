Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first three holes (741m) at Cub East, building on the discovery made late 2025. Drilling intersected significant high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn in all holes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Gladiator's follow-up drilling at the newly identified Cub East has firmly established an exciting new discovery, results include:

28m @ 1.57% Cu, 0.56g/t Au & 16.86g/t Ag Incl. 14.60m @ 2.61% Cu, 0.98g/t Au & 28.61g/t Ag .

17.2m @ 2.92% Cu, 0.98g/t Au & 20.80g/t Ag

72m @ 1.14% Cu, 0.42g/t Au, & 8.03g/t Ag Incl. 24.1m @ 1.93% Cu, 0.88g/t Au & 13.29g/t Ag

Plus 16.1m @ 2.60% Cu, 1.14g/t Au & 18.06g/t Ag

40m @ 2.01% Cu, 0.72g/t Au & 19.43g/t Ag Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu, 1.08g/t Au & 28.91g/t Ag



Results significantly enhance the scale potential of the system, which remains open in all directions. Ongoing IP surveys at Cub East are identifying strong chargeability anomalies within the Gravity highs and extending beyond the current drill footprint, reinforcing the significant upside potential.

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"Gladiator's follow-up drilling at the newly identified Cub East geophysical target has delivered a compelling set of high-grade results, confirming Cub East as a major new discovery only 2.5km west of the advanced high grade copper Cowley prospect and further validates the Company's systematic exploration strategy across the Whitehorse Copper Project.

Results from the first three drillholes, from six completed to date, have continued to intersect high-grade copper-gold-silver magnetite skarn, demonstrating strong continuity across more than 350 metres of strike and 300 metres down-dip. These early results point to a rapidly emerging mineralized system with the potential to become a material value driver for the Company, particularly with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Importantly, ongoing IP work is identifying strong chargeability anomalies extending beyond the current drill footprint, highlighting clear blue-sky upside to the south and at depth.

With further assay results pending from both Cowley and Cub East, Gladiator is entering a catalyst-rich period through the balance of 2026. Fully funded and advancing an aggressive ~45,000 metre drill campaign, the Company is well positioned to generate sustained newsflow, expand the scale of the discovery and drive a potential market re-rating as the broader opportunity at Whitehorse continues to take shape. Cub East is rapidly emerging as a standout growth asset within Gladiator's expanding high-grade copper-gold story."

SUMMARY

Recently returned assays from Cub East have confirmed and extended high tenor mineralization that was discovered in late 2025, drilling intersected strong copper-gold-silver magnetite-skarn mineralization. Results include:

BCG-018: 28m @ 1.57% Cu + 0.56g/t Au + 16.86g/t Ag from 146m Incl. 14.60m @ 2.61% Cu+ 0.98g/t Au + 28.61g/t Ag from 149.40m, Plus. 17.2m @ 2.92% Cu + 0.98g/t Au + 20.80g/t Ag from 184.8m

BCG-019: 72m @ 1.14% Cu + 0.42g/t Au + 8.03g/t Ag from 134m Incl. 24.1m @ 1.93% Cu+ 0.88g/t Au + 13.29g/t Ag from 181.9m Incl. 16.1m @ 2.60% Cu+ 1.14g/t Au + 18.06g/t Ag from 181m



BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu + 0.72g/t Au + 19.43g/t Ag from 176m Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu+ 1.08g/t Au + 28.91g/t Ag from 190m



Drilling resumed at Cub East in April 2026, and Gladiator has since completed 6 holes for 1,638m metres, with assay results received for the first three holes (BCG-018 to BCG-020). Drilling will continue to extend down-dip and up-dip extensions and along strike within the currently defined 900m (of strike) geophysical anomaly.

CUB EAST

Drilling at Cub East is continuing to target coincident gravity and Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies that extend for at least 800 metres, highlighting the scale of this emerging discovery.

Every hole completed to date at Cub East has intersected significant copper, gold and silver mineralization, confirming more than 300 metres of strike continuity, with the system remaining open.

These results continue to demonstrate the strong volume and grade potential of the recently discovered Cub East target, while also underscoring the broader, underexplored opportunity across the more than 1.5-kilometre Bear Cub trend. With IP & gravity proving to be an effective targeting tool, additional drilling in this area remains a high priority for Gladiator.

With this in mind, Gladiator completed a 3D IP survey in Late April 2026 conducted across a 1.5 by 1.5km area at Cub East. Preliminary results have delivered high-density, high-resolution resistivity and chargeability data products that will assist in more effective drill targeting of the mineralized system beneath cover.

Based on the observed geophysical response thus far and its correlation to current drilling, preliminary interpretation suggesting an additional non-linear strike extent over 900m of prospective geophysical response east-southeast incorporating the currently defined drilled extent of the Cub East that warrants further investigation.





Figure 1: - Plan map of Black Cub over Drone Aeromagnetic Survey. New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Please note Section Line showing projection of Figure 2 and 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/298352_2806fecbe43c9903_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Section (A-A') through Cub East (Viewing NNW). New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/298352_2806fecbe43c9903_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Section (B-B') through Cub East (Viewing NNW). New drill results from Cub East subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 1 above for the location of section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/298352_2806fecbe43c9903_003full.jpg

Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) BCG-018

















237.74 502,958 6,715,324 -65 46

146.00 174.00 28.00 1.57 0.56 16.86









Incl. 149.40 164.00 14.60 2.61 0.98 28.61











184.80 202.00 17.20 2.92 0.98 20.80









Incl. 184.80 200.00 15.20 3.21 1.04 22.64 BCG-019

















252.98 503,060 6,715,427 -62 221

134.00 206.00 72.00 1.14 0.42 8.03









Incl. 144.60 148.00 3.40 4.09 1.77 39.98









And 181.90 206.00 24.10 1.93 0.88 13.29











181.90 198.00 16.10 2.60 1.14 18.06 BCG-020

















249.94 503,093 6,715,401 -61 217

152.75 157.00 4.25 0.41 0.05 2.59











176.00 216.00 40.00 2.01 0.72 19.43









Incl. 190.00 214.00 24.00 3.03 1.08 28.91

























Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cub East Dill holes (BCG-018-020). Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.



COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

Drilling commenced at Cowley on 20 April. Gladiator plans to complete at least 8,000 metres of drilling to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions, which allow for greater flexibility and increased drill density both within and beyond the boundaries of the known mineralized system. Using a regularly spaced grid, the program will systematically test mineralized zones and support comprehensive resource definition.

The initial priority is to:

Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralisation may be incorporated into future resource models; and

Assess near-surface high-grade mineralisation for inclusion in future resource models on both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximize the shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above the mineralisation has not previously been possible.

Initial results are expected in the coming weeks.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon

Greater than 45,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focussed initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralized systems.

Later in the year focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes are directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of linear length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1. (https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information..

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.