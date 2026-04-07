Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, today announced that its subordinate voting shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol "TELY" effective Tuesday, April 7, 2026. This milestone follows the completion of its go-public transaction pursuant to the combination with Apolo V Acquisition Corp.

"As we take TelyRx public, we're advancing a simple but powerful mission: to deliver essential medication directly with no friction, no delays, and no barriers," said Vanessa Slowey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TelyRx. "TelyRx was founded by healthcare industry veterans, which is why, from day one, we've prioritized compliance, clinical integrity, and patient trust. Our risk-curated formulary of FDA-approved medications, our nationwide network of independent licensed providers, and our patient-first platform combine to deliver a seamless care experience. My sincere gratitude to the TelyRx team and Board for the incredible work that has brought us to this place, and to every patient that trusts us with their care."

Prioritizing simple, affordable and convenient care, TelyRx connects patients in the United States with independent, state licensed physicians to dispense exclusively FDA-approved medications through its licensed pharmacies. Currently offering more than 400 medications, TelyRx serves over 97% of the U.S. population through a streamlined and affordable care model.

"Our listing on the TSX is not just a testament to the strength of our business model, but to the dedication of the people behind it - our people, our physician network, and the patients we serve," said Michael Handler, TelyRx Chairman. "As we enter this next chapter, our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable care and delivering meaningful innovation across the healthcare landscape lies at the heart of every interaction we have and every decision we make."

About TelyRx Holdings Inc. (www.telyrx.com)

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform. Connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories, the company fulfills prescriptions through licensed retail pharmacies in Florida and Texas, delivering essential medication directly with no friction, no delays, and no barriers.

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Source: TelyRx