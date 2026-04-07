

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus decreased sharply in February from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth eased from a 9-month high in January.



The trade surplus shrank to CZK 19.3 billion in February from CZK 30.3 billion in the same month a year ago. In January, the trade surplus was of CZK 20.3 billion.



Exports grew 2.0 percent annually in February, and imports were 5.2 percent higher.



The highest annual increase was recorded in imports of computers and electronic and optical products, which originated mainly from China, Germany, Vietnam, and Malaysia.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, climbed 4.1 percent annually in February, slower than the 4.9 percent growth in January. Sales of non-food products advanced 6.6 percent, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco increased by 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained flat in February.



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