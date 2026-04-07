Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (formerly Beyond Lithium Inc.) (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce it has made the final payments under its mineral property option agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. (the "Optionor") dated March 30, 2023, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project, located near the town of Ear Falls, in the province of Ontario (the "Ear Falls Project"). The final payments made to the Optionor under the Option Agreement consisted of 78,800 common shares of the Company and C$29,500 in cash (the "Final Payments").

The Final Payments earn the Company a 100% interest in the Ear Falls Project, subject to a 2.0% net smelter return royalty, one-half of which may be repurchased by the Company for $1,200,000 to reduce such royalty to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty. In addition, the Company shall pay the Optionor a $1-million milestone payment, payable in cash or shares at the option of the Company, for each initial mineral resource estimate filed by the Company in respect of a deposit comprising part of the Ear Falls Project that discloses a deposit or orebody exceeding 5,000,000 metric tonnes with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

Amended Offering Document

In connection with the Final Payments and the Company's acquisition of a 100% interest in the Ear Falls Project, the Company has filed an amended offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") in respect of the non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Amended Offering") announced on February 26, 2026. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions. The Amended Offering Document with the updated disclosure respecting the Final Payments and the Ear Falls Project can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Units to be issued under the Amended Offering will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Amended Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Amended Offering Document. The Amended Offering is scheduled to close on or about April 30, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Amended Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the initial tranche of the Amended Offering is subject to the condition that the Company raise a minimum of C$200,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

RSU Grant

The Company further announces a grant of 66,667 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company (the "RSU Grant") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a consulting agreement dated February 1, 2025 and the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). 16,666 of the RSUs vested immediately upon grant and 16,667 RSUs will vest each 3 months thereafter with the last tranche vesting on December 27, 2026. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, upon vesting, each RSU shall entitle the consultant to receive one common share of the Company.

The securities issued pursuant to the RSU Grant (and any common shares issuable upon exercise or settlement thereof) will be subject to a four-month hold period from their date of issuance. The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

2026 Exploration Program Update

Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration of Beyond, commented, "Our technical and management teams held a productive discussion last week to finalize a comprehensive 2026 exploration plan for all three projects. Field crews for the upcoming season have already been secured, and we anticipate launching the 2026 field program by the end of April. We look forward to advancing each project through disciplined and systematic geological approaches."

Owl Creek Porphyry Project - British Columbia

2026 Exploration Plan

Systematic geological mapping and geochemical sampling to refine mineralization patterns and alteration zonation. Rock sampling to include assays for copper, molybdenum, and gold.

Expansion of the project area to incorporate a newly recognized area identified from a 1974 historical map documenting a number of outcrops with molybdenum, chalcopyrite, and pyrite mineralization.

Locating the historical drill hole collars and legacy drill core storage to support data validation and potential re-logging or re-sampling.

Background & Highlights

The 3,522-ha Owl Creek Porphyry Project lies 7 km north of Pemberton within the Cascade Magmatic Arc, a belt known for Miocene-aged intrusions associated with porphyry Cu-Mo-Au systems.

Encompassing four known subzones plus the newly expanded target area, copper- and molybdenum-bearing zones have been mapped over a 10-km strike length. Historical mineralized grab samples collected in 2012 from zones A, B, and C returned 0.15% to 1.99% Cu, underscoring the strength of the mineralizing system (Goldsmith, 2012).

Ten diamond drill holes completed in 1974 by Pine Lake intersected broad mineralization, including 91.4 m averaging 0.40% Cu and 0.029% Mo in hole C-2; historical records indicate that not all core was sampled and gold was not assayed, leaving additional upside potential (Weick & Allen, 1986).

The 2026 program will focus on detailed mapping and targeted sampling across the 10-km trend to evaluate veining, mineral zonation, and alteration patterns, with the objective of demonstrating that the known zones and the new target area form a unified, larger-scale porphyry system.





Figure 1. Owl Creek Project Expanded Area and Historical Mapping and Sampling Map

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Ear Falls Spodumene Project - Ontario

2026 Exploration Plan

A systematic, grid-based biogeochemical survey along the 13-km structural corridor to evaluate extensions of the Wenasaga North Zone and identify new pegmatite targets. Approximately 23 km of survey line planned.



Background & Highlights

The 3,250-ha Ear Falls Project is located 15 minutes north of Ear Falls, Ontario. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovered in 2023 define the Wenasaga North Zone, traced over 1.5 km on surface within a broader 13-km structural corridor associated with the Wenasaga Batholith-interpreted as the fertile peraluminous granite source for LCT-type pegmatites in the area.

Early sampling from the Wenasaga North Zone returned strong lithium grades, including:

Grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O

Channel results such as EF-C-03: 0.54% Li2O over 9.52 m and EF-C-01:1.88% Li2O over 1.00 m

These results were reported in Beyond Lithium's December 19, 2023 press release.

Figure 2. Ear Falls 2026 Biogeochemical Survey Lines Map



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The 2024 biogeochemical survey proved highly effective, successfully outlining the Wenasaga North Zone and delineating an additional target for follow-up. The 2026 program will expand this work to evaluate potential buried lithium-cesium mineralization along the 13-km structural corridor.

Rare One REEs Project - British Columbia

2026 Exploration Plan

Follow-up on historical soil geochemistry that has outlined a 6-km La-Nd-Ba anomaly trending NW-SE. (Gifford, 2006)

Mapping and sampling around the Fenwick Sill, an altered intrusion in the SE portion of the project, to assess its potential role as the source of REE enrichment.

Heavy-mineral-concentrate sampling in the southern project area to identify new targets. (Gifford, 2008)





Figure 3. Rare One Soil Geochemistry and Expanded Area with the Fenwick Sill Map

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Background & Highlights

The 6,500-ha Rare One Project is located near Invermere, BC. Historical work (2005-2006) identified elevated La, Nd, and Ba in soil geochemistry and heavy-mineral-concentrate samples, with abundant monazite grains indicating REE potential in the area. In addition, the soil sampling outlined a 6-km NW-SE anomaly subparallel to regional stratigraphy and coincident with the Fenwick Sill.

The 2026 program will test whether the Fenwick Sill exhibits geochemical signatures consistent with the historical anomalies and whether it represents a coherent geological source for REE enrichment across the property.

References

Gifford, R.G. (2006). Fen Property Assessment Report. Prepared for Fen Resources Ltd. (#29777). Golden Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Gifford, R.G. (2008). Fen Property Assessment Report. Prepared for Fen Resources Ltd. (#29352). Golden Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Goldsmith, L. B. (2012). Owl Creek Mineral Claims: Geological and rock geochemical surveys (Updated Report). Prepared for Clear Mountain Resource Corp. (#33517). Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Weick, J. and Allen, Donald G. (1986). Geological Report on the Owl Mountain Property. Prepared for George Resource Company Ltd. (#15597). Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

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For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: Beyond Minerals Inc.