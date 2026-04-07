Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces updates on activities the Company is participating in.

Bonaparte

The Company announces that the Province of British Columbia which consulted with the First Nations who may be impacted by activities in the Bonaparte project, has granted ownership to a new mineral claim. This claim is 1180.03 ha in size covering the east side of a quartz diorite intrusive containing chalcopyrite mineralization in weakly sheared and altered rocks. It is 4 km east of the Discovery area encompassing a creek with anomalous historic gold in silt samples. Assaying of sheared intrusive rocks in one location in 2025 yielded up to 0.1% copper. The Company feels that this area represents an extension of the "Discovery Area" intrusives and underlying IP anomaly. This area east of the "Discovery Area" has not had any soil sampling or rock geochemical surveys. Decade plans to conduct surveys over this area to further define drill target areas.

KEG

Decade is an exhibitor at the KEG conference in Kamloops BC from April 13 to 14 2026. The Company will be displaying at Trade Booth 65.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, that the Company will receive regulatory approval of the Option, the exercise of the Option, exploration plans for the Property and the use of funds for the recently completed private placement are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Company will be able to receive regulatory approval for the Option, that the Company will be able or willing to make the Option Payments in order to exercise the Option, that the Company will have the necessary funds and resources to conduct its exploration plans on the Property and that the Company will use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company is unable to receive regulatory approval for the Option Agreement; that the Company may be unable or unwilling to make all Option Payments and exercise the Option; that the Company may be unable to conduct its exploration plans on the Property as anticipated, or at all; and that the Company may not use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

References

Logan, J.M., and Mihalynuk, M.G., 2013. Bonaparte gold: another 195 Ma Au-Cu porphyry deposit in southern British Columbia? In: Geological Fieldwork 2012, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Gas. British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2013-1, 71-80.

Minfile BC

NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bonaparte Gold Project by R. Kemp, P.Geo.

**Reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) are characterized by widespread arrays of sheeted auriferous quartz veins that preferentially form in the brittle carapace at the top of small plutons, where they form bulk-tonnage, low-grade Au deposits characterized by a Au-Bi-Te-W metal assemblage, such as the Fort Knox and Dublin Gulch deposits. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277131625_Reduced_Intrusion-related_Gold_Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291427

Source: Decade Resources Ltd.